After winning back-to-back WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball championships, the Lancers will look for a three-peat as they move up to Class 3A. Lancers coach Luann Grybowski, who won the 700th game of her career and was named the state’s Class 2A coach of the year last winter, returns a talented and experienced roster but will face challenges against teams in Section 1 and the rest of the classification.

1 MINUTE AGO