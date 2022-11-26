ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

With Ronnie Stanley Out, Pat Mekari Shows His Value for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYzw4_0jOQxEvB00

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With Ronnie Stanley ruled out with an ankle injury, the Ravens will turn to Pat Mekari once again to help stabilize the offensive line.

Stanley injured his ankle last week against the Panthers and Mekari stepped in at left tackle and did a solid job.

Mekari will face a more formidable front seven this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but coach John Harbaugh is confident that he is up to the challenge.

“It’s valuable; that’s why we signed him," Harbaugh said. "We re-signed Pat [Mekari]; he earned it. Every position he’s ever played, he’s played well. He’ll play well again in this game. He won’t be the only one playing; we’re going to be working guys in and all those kinds of things.”

Scroll to Continue

This year, Mekari has appeared in nine games with two starts. He also has done some work on special teams.

The Ravens signed Mekari to a three-year extension in December, which keeps him under contract through the 2024 season.

The deal was worth $15.4 million with an opportunity to earn $750,000 in additional money in 2023 and 2024.

Originally signed by the Ravens as a rookie free agent in 2019, Mekari, 24, has played in 36 career games (23 starts) with Baltimore. He was one of two undrafted rookie free agents to make the Ravens’ Week 1 53-man roster in 2019.

Mekari has played multiple positions during his three-year NFL career. In 2020, he has started 10 games at right tackle, helping block for the Ravens’ fifth-ranked rushing attack (137.7 ypg) and the league’s fifth-overall total offense (382.1 ypg).

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news

Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
RavenCountry

Ravens Week 13 Power Rankings

The Ravens dropped in the Week 13 NFL Power Rankings after losing to the Jaguars. Analysis: "The Ravens' inability to close out their opponents is increasingly looking like it could be a fatal flaw in the DNA of John Harbaugh's team. Baltimore is up to four losses on the season despite having a lead of at least nine points in the second half of all four of those games. The latest setback might have been the most brutal, as the defense was shredded by Trevor Lawrence on a last-minute touchdown drive before surrendering a two-point conversion to cap a 28-27 loss. Throw in a vulgar tweet from Lamar Jackson after the game (Harbaugh called it "out of character"), and the Ravens didn't exactly cover themselves in glory in Week 12."
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Harbaugh: Ravens Need to Be Faster With Playcalling

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' inability to get the plays called faster has been an area of frustration for quarterback Lamar Jackson. He has become visibly frustrated by the delay of game penalties. In one instance against the Carolina Panthers, Jackson kicked the ball in frustration. The Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

What experts are saying about Kentucky's bowl destination

Kentucky football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record following a rivalry week win over No. 25 Louisville. The Wildcats, who have won seven or more games for the sixth time in seven seasons, are bowl eligible for a school-record seventh consecutive bowl game under the direction of head coach Mark Stoops. Also winners of a school-best four straight bowl appearances, UK is now awaiting its bowl fate.
LEXINGTON, KY
RavenCountry

Who's Playing, Who's Out for Ravens — Jaguars in Week 12

The Ravens will have some of their key players in the lineup for the Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) and returner/wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) were all listed as questionable but are active for the game. With Ronnie...
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Ravens Report Card Vs. Jaguars in Week 17

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens face more questions after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in Week 17. Quarterback — Lamar Jackson was inconsistent for a third straight game but was also let down by a couple of drops. He was 16 of 32 for 254 with a touchdown (87.2 rating). He did throw a 62-yard pass to DeSean Jackson. Lamar Jackson ran for 89 yards on 14 carries and converted several third downs. Grade: C.
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy