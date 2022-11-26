Read full article on original website
Gary Eugene Miller
Gary Eugene “Papa G” Miller, 66, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away November 20, 2022. He was born November 3, 1956, in Little River, Kansas, the son of Donald E. and Marilyn A. Brown Miller. Gary was a lifetime Little River resident. He graduated from Little River High School with the class of 1974 and attended Hutchinson Community College. Gary was a farmer, rancher, and owner and operator of Miller Heating and Plumbing, LLC. He was a member of the Little River Jaycee’s, Little River Lions Club, and a member of Quail Forever. Gary also volunteered for the Little River Fire Department. He loved horses, roping, riding his motorcycle, classic cars, and making people laugh. He was an avid Royals, Kansas University Jayhawks, and Chiefs fan. Gary enjoyed boating at the lake with family and friends, fishing, and hunting. Most of all, Gary enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. On September 28, 1985, Gary was united in marriage with Michelle Rome in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his two sons, Garrett Miller and Gavin Miller and fiancé Baylee Carey both of Lyons, KS; brother, Larry Miller and wife Kay of Albuquerque, NM; four grandchildren, Brynlee, Quintyn, Scarlet, and Steely Miller; mother and father-in-law, James and Geri Rome of Hutchinson, KS; two sisters-in-law, Marla Parsons and husband Troy of Hutchinson, KS, and Melinda DeSplinter and husband Rick of Andover, KS; brother-in-law, Mitchell Rome and wife Laura of Hutchinson, KS; nieces; nephews; countless friends; and extended family. Gary is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, Little River, with Pastor Jeff Goetzinger and Pastor Anna Borders officiating. The service will be recorded for those who cannot attend and available on the funeral home’s website following the service. Burial will follow at the Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the Little River Fire Department or Michelle Miller (for Papa G’s Grandchildren’s Education Fund) in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Arleen R. (Wesseler) Branson
Arleen R. Branson, 96, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away November 22, 2022, at Country Living of Lyons. She was born April 20, 1926, on her parents’ farm south of Bushton, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer and Anna Schroeder Wesseler. Arleen had stated that she had a fun and interesting childhood growing up on the farm with her brother Orville. She was the last surviving member of the class of 1944 at Bushton High School. Arleen attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas and then Adela Hale Business Career School in Hutchinson, Kansas. She returned to Lyons to start her young adult life and worked in Lyons for the Rice County Ag Department and in the office of the local physician, Dr. Hill. Arleen met and married A.L. “Linc” Branson in Lyons in 1947 and over the next 30 years raised their family of four children and helped Linc manage and operate the family-owned trucking company, Branson Truck Line. When they sold the truck line in 1979, they spent the next fifteen years living in various parts of the United States, but never sold their home in Lyons, and returned to it to live out their retirement years. After the passing of her husband in 2004, Arleen lived in Lyons, Hutchinson, Great Bend, and Kansas City for the next ten years. She returned to Lyons once again for the third time in 2018 for the rest of her life. Arleen was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, Order of the Eastern Star, and former President of Rice County Food Bank. She enjoyed volunteering for the Lyons Chamber of Commerce. She is survived by her three children, Donald Branson and wife Carl Connor of Prairie Village, KS, Gaila Demel and husband Maurice of Ellinwood, KS, and Nancy Lester and husband Morgan of Melbourne, FL; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Arleen is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Pamela Branson and LaVonda Branson; sons-in-law, Daryle Nielsen and Conrad Odell; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Nielsen; brother, Orville Wesseler; and granddaughter, Debbie Nerich. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, Lyons, with Pastor Chris Lehew officiating. Arleen requested that her body be donated to the University of Kansas School of Medicine for medical student education. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, Lyons or Rice County Community Foundation in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Luceda Ann “Lucy” (Urban) Hager
Luceda Ann “Lucy” Hager, 84, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away November 23, 2022, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. She was born September 23, 1938, on the family farm in Rush County, Kansas, the daughter of Wendelin and Rose Mary Leiker Urban. Lucy has resided in Lyons for the past eleven years, formerly of Geneseo, Kansas. She was a homemaker. Lucy was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons and the St. Paul Altar Society. She enjoyed gardening, was an excellent cook and baker, and most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. On November 12, 1957, Lucy was united in marriage with John A. Hager in LaCrosse, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2009. She is also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Norbert Urban and Justin Urban; two sisters, Bernita Clair and Alice Heeps; six brothers-in-law, Jack Clair, Leo Heeps, Ken Geibler, Millard Schloemer, Loren Frank, and Jim Flashon; and three sisters-in-law, Wilma Frank, Betty Lou Young, and Gloria Hager. Lucy is survived by her three children, Randy Hager of Geneseo, KS, Rick Hager and wife Jo Ann of Lyons, KS, and Rhonda Hunt and husband Brad of Lyons, KS; three sisters, Edna Geibler of Hays, KS, Charlene Kreutzer and husband Bob of Stafford, KS, and Doris Armstrong of Springfield, MO; four sisters-in-law, Mary Urban of LaCrosse, KS, Elsie Urban of LaCrosse, KS, JoAnn Hager of Salina, KS, and Marlene Flashon of Moundridge, KS; two grandchildren, Tara Reyes of Hutchinson, KS, and Taylor Lowe and husband Scott of New Bern, NC; two great-grandchildren, Jameson Reyes and Carver Lowe; and numerous niece and nephews. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with Father Michael Brungardt officiating. Burial will follow at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with family present. A Parish Rosary will be said at 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Thomas Ray Hammersmith
Thomas Ray Hammersmith, a gregarious and genuine personality who had the ability to instantly connect with others and never met a stranger, died November 22, 2022, surrounded by the love of his wife and three children, his mother, his siblings and their families, and all of his friends. He was 50.
Merlin D. Fisher
Merlin D. Fisher, age 85 passed away on Nov. 23, 2022, at Pratt, KS. He was born on Aug. 20, 1937 at St. John, KS., the son of Ellis and Leota (Slade) Fisher. Merlin was a life-long farmer and stockman who loved his livestock and pets. He passed his love of animals on to the next generations. He is survived by a son, Timothy (Dianna) Fisher, St. John, KS; two daughters, Pamela (Perry) Beim, Wichita, KS, Margaret Nichols, Overland Park, KS; nine grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Reginald Fisher; three brothers, Rankin, Donald, and Dayle Fisher; a sister, Elaine Buntain, and a grandchild. Visitation will be from 1-7 PM., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Minnis Chapel, St. John. Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Fairview Park Cemetery, St. John, KS., with Shannon Bowman presiding. Memorials may be given to the USD 350 Educational Foundation in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
Tom L. Wendel
Tom Leonard Wendel, 83, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born July 9, 1939 in Great Bend, KS to Pete and Bertha (Steimel) Wendel. Tom was raised on a small farm in Ellinwood, KS. He attended Ellinwood High School and graduated in 1957. Following graduation, Tom enlisted in the Army Reserves. He was honorably discharged in July of 1965. On August 16, 1965 he married Marleen Hammeke at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, KS. They later divorced and Tom went on to marry Claudia Kay Flournoy on December 17, 1983 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Hutchinson, KS.
Monserrato Chaves Olivas
Monserrato Chávez Olivas, 80, passed away at her home in St. John ks on Friday, November 25, 2022 She was born on December 24, 1941 in Chihuahua, MX., daughter of Manuel Chávez and Manuela Olivas. Monserrato married Mariano Quiñonez in 1977. She was a resident of St. John since 2013 she is survived by the following 3 children, Jesus Herrera, Gerardo Herrera and Jorge Ignacio Herrera; 3 daughters, Guadalupe Herrera, María del Socorro Quiñónez and Sandra Quiñónez; grandchildren, Erick Herrera, Omar Herrera, Zachary Córdova, Senia Córdova, Omar Portillo, Jade Portillo, Daniel Portillo, Mateo Portillo, Javier Herrera, Jorge Herrera, Abigail Herrera, Nataly Zamorano, Ximena Zamorano, Monserrato is proceeded in death by her husband; both parents; a son, David Quiñónez, a daughter, Norma Herrera, and a grandson, Manuel Herrera. The hearing will be on Monday from 1:00PM to 7:00pm with the church service at 1:30pm the same day. Burial will proceed Tuesday at 11:00am at Fairview Park Cemetery, St. John, KS.
Bullpup Wrestlers to Begin 2022-23 Season Thursday, in Mulvane
McPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson High School Wrestlers will be returning three total state qualifiers under Michael Davison, who is set to begin his first season as the Head Wrestling Coach. Davison returns to his alma mater after spending 13 seasons as Head Coach in Eureka, where he was responsible for winning the 2019 Class 3-1A State Championship, and was honored by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association as the Class 3-1A Coach of the Year in both 2017 and 2021.
Hutch Rec’s Director of Sports to Retire at the End of 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutch Rec’s Director of Sports, Randy Carter, will be retiring on Dec. 31, 2022. Carter began his career with Hutch Rec in November 2007 as the agency’s Sports Coordinator. He moved into the Director of Sports position in January 2016. During his tenure of 15 years, Carter has overseen the agency’s youth and adult sports divisions, as well as the programs and activities at Fun Valley Sports Complex, Hobart-Detter Field, and the Hutchinson Sports Arena north entrance. He also spent time in the Recreation Division, assisting with the Stay to Play summer day camp and other recreation programs.
MHS Winter Preview Set for Monday at 6pm
McPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson High School Winter Preview is scheduled for Monday evening November 28th. The Preview includes introductions, performances, and intrasquad scrimmages amongst a few of the teams. Opening announcements will begin at 6pm, and introduction of the teams will be at 6:05. Order of introduction is...
Annual Hospice Remember Me Tree Campaign Going On through Dec. 31
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County’s annual Remember Me Tree campaign is underway through December 31st. Trees are on display at Dillons Market Place on E. 30th and First National Bank in Downtown Hutchinson. The Remember Me Tree is a nice way to give a...
Bullpup Girls Seeking 16th Straight League Title in 2022-23
McPHERSON, KAN. – The Bullpup Girls basketball team has established quite the resume over the last 30 years, and although they suffered an opening-round loss to Wellington in the Class 4A State Tournament in the 2021-22 season, the Pups have qualified for the state tournament 27 times over the current 30-year stretch, having won the league in 15 consecutive seasons. Chris Strathman returns for his 18th season as Head Coach, and 28th season with the program.
USD 308 Receives Full Accreditation from KSDE
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Public Schools has received full accreditation from the Kansas Department of Education based on their work in the areas of social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, individual plans of study, graduation rate, and postsecondary success. On September 30, 2022, USD 308 hosted an Outside Visitation Team (OVT),...
Dragons Rally from Down 12 to Defeat Barton
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team rallied from 12 points down early in the third quarter to score a huge Jayhawk Conference victory on Saturday at the Sports Arena. Kali Howard spurred the comeback, 14 of her game-high 16 points after the Dragons fell...
Wrong Way Crash Leaves One Dead Early Sunday in Harvey County
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. – One person has died, and another injured following a wrong-way accident in Harvey County Sunday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after midnight a Nissan Altima, driven by Jeremey Sagerty, 45, of Wichita, was traveling north in the southbound lane of I-135 just south of Newton.
