Brown Sugar Davis can’t help but make every house a home, even if that house is two tents fused by insulation. She has been unhoused for a few years, but it has done nothing to change her instincts as a homemaker. Out front, she has set up a neat array of plant stands and Christmas decorations. Inside, photos of her loved ones hang on the walls. Everything is clean and orderly.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO