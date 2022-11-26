ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

All about Roseville's free vacation house check program

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
ROSEVILLE, CA
abc10.com

Manteca family featured on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

MANTECA, Calif. — Dalwinder Maan has put up holiday lights for the last six years, but it wasn't until 2021 that 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' discovered his family's amazing display. "I'm a computer code engineer and I think they appreciated that element. I'm creating the digital maps that...
MANTECA, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Shifts $35M Toward Affordable Housing

Brown Sugar Davis can’t help but make every house a home, even if that house is two tents fused by insulation. She has been unhoused for a few years, but it has done nothing to change her instincts as a homemaker. Out front, she has set up a neat array of plant stands and Christmas decorations. Inside, photos of her loved ones hang on the walls. Everything is clean and orderly.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento area's housing market cools as pandemic price gains come back down

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With mortgage rates more than doubling in recent months, the Sacramento area's hot housing market is starting to cool. "I think the big headline here is that the market has done a 180 from that super hot, sizzling market from the past, and we're in a different territory," said Ryan Lundquist, a Sacramento-based appraiser and housing analyst.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'Victorian Christmas' in Nevada City: Here's what to know.

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City is celebrating its annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street—where families roaming up and down the street are encouraged to dress in Victorian-era style and dress. Schedule:. The family-friendly tradition comes with wandering Christmas carolers also dressed in Victorian attire. Food and live...
NEVADA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days

Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy