Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Reunification camp survivors expose for-profit industry’s relationship with family courtsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Costco Announces Opening of New StoreBryan DijkhuizenRoseville, CA
Related
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
KCRA.com
Sacramento woman’s ashes to be shot into space for her ‘last adventure’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For thousands of years, people have gazed into the sky and wondered "What lies beyond the heavens? What could possibly be among the stars?" And for a select few, the answer is "My ashes." A company called Celestis sends cremated remains of loved ones, and DNA...
All about Roseville's free vacation house check program
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
KCRA.com
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
KCRA.com
'They’re beautiful': Christmas tree sellers share prices, insight ahead of holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just days after Thanksgiving, many around the Sacramento region are pivoting to the Christmas holiday season, picking out Christmas trees to bring home for the holidays. At 17, Andrea Hernandez is juggling school, soccer and the holiday season, while helping her parents run their family business,...
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
KCRA.com
Weather timeline: When Northern California could see rain and snow, travel impacts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more...
abc10.com
Manteca family featured on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
MANTECA, Calif. — Dalwinder Maan has put up holiday lights for the last six years, but it wasn't until 2021 that 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' discovered his family's amazing display. "I'm a computer code engineer and I think they appreciated that element. I'm creating the digital maps that...
KCRA.com
Sacramento's Black-owned businesses encourage people to shop small this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people decided to shop black this Black Friday. Sacramento's Black Wall Street in Florin Square hosted an event highlighting dozens of Black-owned businesses. Many of the items for sale are handcrafted making each one unique and perfect for the holidays. "It is one of the...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento Shifts $35M Toward Affordable Housing
Brown Sugar Davis can’t help but make every house a home, even if that house is two tents fused by insulation. She has been unhoused for a few years, but it has done nothing to change her instincts as a homemaker. Out front, she has set up a neat array of plant stands and Christmas decorations. Inside, photos of her loved ones hang on the walls. Everything is clean and orderly.
Teachers say California’s teacher shortage the worst in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California students are back in school for the first time since their Thanksgiving break, but not all of them have teachers at the front of the class. New data from an education research firm shows California ranks as one of the top states with the worst teacher shortage. One teacher in […]
KCRA.com
When and where holiday shoppers can find free parking in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping is underway, and that also means more free parking options in Sacramento as the city aims to make it convenient for people to support local businesses with its holiday parking program. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, drivers are not required to pay at...
Sacramento area's housing market cools as pandemic price gains come back down
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With mortgage rates more than doubling in recent months, the Sacramento area's hot housing market is starting to cool. "I think the big headline here is that the market has done a 180 from that super hot, sizzling market from the past, and we're in a different territory," said Ryan Lundquist, a Sacramento-based appraiser and housing analyst.
'Victorian Christmas' in Nevada City: Here's what to know.
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Nevada City is celebrating its annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street—where families roaming up and down the street are encouraged to dress in Victorian-era style and dress. Schedule:. The family-friendly tradition comes with wandering Christmas carolers also dressed in Victorian attire. Food and live...
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
mymotherlode.com
Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days
Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
Comments / 1