ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Small Business Saturday happening today!

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvSM9_0jOQwO8k00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After the big Black Friday sales, check out the small, local and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday (SBS), a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for their communities.

Created in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday – the day after Black Friday – is a perfect time to stop in and support your local independent business retailers. Better Business Bureau is pleased to support Small Business Saturday and urges people to support small businesses in their communities.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

BBB offers the following tips to “Shop Small” on Small Business Saturday:

• Get involved. Many communities are hosting special events to celebrate and support the businesses that make your hometown unique. Find out what local events are happening in your area on the Small Business Saturday website, or visit your local chamber of commerce or merchants’ association.

• Sign-up for email alerts. Save a few dollars on your holiday budget by signing up for Small Business Saturday email specials offered by the merchants in your area. Keep in mind, you’ll probably get additional deals throughout the year, not just during the holidays.

• Research the shops nearest to you. Find out what past customers have to say by reading reviews online, such as those on BBB.org, and learn what shops are participating by going to ShopSmall.org.

• Connect with businesses on social media. Many small businesses will advertise their sales via social media. Use #ShopSmall to search for information and share activities.

• Invite your friends and family. Turn this shopping event into a “friends and family” extravaganza! Visit favorite local stores or explore a new one. Take time to get to know the business owners and local community officials, and get a head start on the holidays while enjoying time with loved ones.

• Don’t just shop small, eat small! Many people think that shopping at local retail stores is the only way to participate. However, small independently owned restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops would love to invite in new customers while they’re out and about.

• Share your experience. Take a selfie at your favorite small business. Share it on social media with the hashtags #BBB and #ShopSmall to tell the world you’re a big fan of small businesses. Leave a review on BBB.org. Remember, these shops are open all year as well!

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

ABOUT BBB®:

BBB is an unbiased non-profit organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Businesses that earn BBB accreditation contractually agree and adhere to the organization’s high standards of ethical business behavior. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles and BBB Wise Giving Reports®, and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

To further promote trust, BBB also offers complaint and dispute resolution support for consumers and businesses when there is a difference in viewpoints. For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping consumers find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. Better Business Bureau Serving Northeast Florida & The Southeast Atlantic is one of many local, independent BBBs across North America that provide business profiles on companies within its service area. This area includes Jacksonville, Gainesville, Hilton Head, Lake City, Savannah, St. Augustine, Tallahassee, Valdosta and in between.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fernandinaobserver.com

Businesswomen: Holiday Event with Donna Paz Kaufman

All businesswomen of Nassau County are invited to join the Eight Flags Chapter of the American Businesswomen (ABWA) for its Second Annual Jingle Jamboree on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Fernandina Beach Golf Club, 2800 Bill Melton Rd, Fernandina Beach. Building upon last year’s gathering, the...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wildlight announces plans for senior housing community

Fellowship at Wildlight, a senior housing community, will be developed on about 16 acres of the 2,900-acre master-planned development in Nassau County, Wildlight announced Nov. 29. The Fellowship Family and Ambling Property Investments are the developers. Fellowship at Wildlight will be “highly amenitized” and comprise 24 memory care units, 48...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Josephine restaurant opens Nov. 30 in Avondale

Avondale will host a new Italian-American restaurant Nov. 30 when Josephine opens at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in the former Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar space. Josephine is named after owner Josh Floyd’s grandmother. Floyd bought Barrique from the former owners, who said they were retiring. He declined to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Celebrations in Jacksonville

Being in Florida for New Year’s Eve is always an incredible experience, especially if you’re near Jacksonville. Apart from being home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jax is known for being a beautiful city with plenty of places to party, and that goes double for NYE. There are going...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Goodwill sets opening in East Arlington at Kernan and McCormick

Goodwill Industries of North Florida scheduled a ribbon-cutting for 10 a.m. Nov. 29 for its thrift store and donation center at 1919 Kernan Blvd. in East Arlington. The store is at Kernan Boulevard and McCormick Road, replacing a donation center in nearby Cobblestone Crossing. Goodwill Industries of North Florida operates...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Ellianos Coffee Launches Holiday Cookie Classics Menu

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Ellianos Coffee is bringing in the holiday season with joy, merry wishes, and its new Holiday Cookie Classics menu. These seasonal sips will include an all-new Sugar Cookie Latte, Snickerdoodle Breve, and will feature the return of a beloved customer favorite – the Mint Cookie Freezer.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

List: Holiday events across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?. First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself. From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to appear in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in Jacksonville Dec. 3, for fans who are interested in exclusive goodies from the brand. The truck will be located at the St. Johns Town Center. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Here are some exclusive...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Postal service letter carriers robbed in Palatka

Putnam County — The U.S. Postal Service says two employees were robbed by an armed suspect recently in Palatka. The USPS says the first robbery happened on November 17th, when a letter carrier was robbed by an armed suspect near N 18th Street and Ocean Street in Palatka. The...
PALATKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy