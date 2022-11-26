Read full article on original website
Bodies in suitcases suspect extradited to New Zealand. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has extradited a 42-year-old woman to New Zealand, two months after she was arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two long-dead children in abandoned suitcases. New Zealand police say the woman arrived at Auckland Airport on Tuesday after they sent three officers to South Korea to bring her back. They say she will be held in jail overnight and is to appear in court Wednesday on two murder charges. South Korea’s Justice Ministry says it provided New Zealand with unspecified “important evidence” in the case.
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Russia Makes Marginal Gains as Bakhmut Battle Descends Into Trench Warfare
Bakhmut, in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, has been targeted by Russian forces for months, without much success.
German parliament set to label 1930s Ukraine famine genocide
BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's parliament is expected to approve a resolution Wednesday labeling as genocide Ukraine's 1930s “Holodomor" — a famine believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians under the repressive rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The resolution is being brought to...
Election certification delays are few, but a ‘test run’ for 2024
Three weeks after the end of voting, such challenges are playing out in just two states.
Biden making new commitments at Tribal Nations Summit
The Biden administration is making new commitments to Native American nations at the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years
Letters: How Republicans roll in Ohio, elsewhere; majority does not rule here
Not listening to Ohio voters After the 2016 election in North Carolina where a Democrat became governor, the Republican-controlled legislature tried to take away powers from the incoming governor. Similarly, in Ohio in 2022, when Democrats won a majority on the State Education Board, Republicans want to take away the board’s powers and give them to the governor. To see what could result, look at Virginia, where Martin Luther King Jr. Day wasn't mentioned in the governor's...
A battle over paid leave is threatening to grind the US economy to a halt
US rail workers want 15 days of paid sick leave, but companies offered one. A strike could disrupt travel, deliveries, and drinking water.
After a month in Ukraine, what this 77-year-old wants his fellow Americans to know
Americans are "living our lives, doing our routines. We can’t conceptualize the fear and anxiety the Ukrainians face. Everybody's a little scared."
