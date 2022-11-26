I lease the car once in my insurance tripled I couldn't wait to return it and you had to put so much money down you might as well buy a car
When the lease is more than buying then on top of that the amount of money Toyota wants down is crazy and yes Toyota are good but over priced
I've leased since 02 and i loved it.I say loved it because since covid and inventory problems there's no longer good deals.Leasing works for people like me who take care of cars and dont have long commutes.I never had to buy tires or pay at lease return.A new car every 3 years and piece of mind is worth the constant payment.
Comments / 37