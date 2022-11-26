ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location

Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
HOBOKEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

20K pounds of food recovered — TCNJ students getting excess groceries from local stores

EWING — It's a feel-good story for the holiday season, but the efforts occur during most of the year. Yash Galia and Christopher Infosino, seniors at The College of New Jersey, are in their fourth year of leading a food recovery program that collects excess groceries from local supermarkets and distributes those goods to area soup kitchens and food pantries.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
wasteadvantagemag.com

In New Jersey, Paper Bags Could Be Back in Grocery Stores

New Jersey residents are approaching a significant milestone this December: seven months after the ban on single-use plastic bags. As of May 4th, the law banned single-use plastic bags at all checkouts and paper bags at most grocery stores and all major department stores. The bill banning bags, other single-use plastic items and styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave businesses and consumers 18 months to prepare. But even with this lead time, things didn’t go quite smoothly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

5 Of the Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ, Let’s Add to the List

Brick is crazy with traffic, especially right now with the holiday traffic. There are several on my list, mostly chosen by you. Please add to my list on the Facebook comments or email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. We have a lot of busy intersections we have to encounter every day living here in Ocean County. Send me those intersections in Brick that drive you crazy.
BRICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore

Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter

There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
NEW JERSEY STATE
