EU seeks specialized court to investigate Russia war crimes
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union proposed Wednesday to set up a U.N.-backed specialized court to investigate possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, and to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message that...
4 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers near Quetta Wednesday, killing a police officer and three civilians from the same family who was traveling nearby in a car. The bombing also wounded 23 others, mostly policemen, officials said. Ghulam Azfer Mehser, a senior police officer, said the attack happened as the policemen were heading to the polio workers, part of a nationwide vaccination drive launched Monday. The blast was so powerful that it toppled the truck carrying police officers into a ravine, he said, adding that the bombing also damaged a nearby car carrying members of a family. He said that the anti-polio campaign will continue even after the bombing.
Family of American Jailed in Russia Suspect Prison Is ‘Hiding’ His Whereabouts
The family of a former U.S. Marine locked up in Russia on espionage charges say they’ve grown concerned for their loved one’s whereabouts after hearing nothing from him for several days. Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years for crimes which he denies, was moved to the hospital at a prison in Russia’s Mordovia region, staff at the penal colony said. But Whelan’s brother David Whelan told Reuters that staff said Paul was moved there on Nov. 17, and Paul didn’t mention any such move when he last spoke to family on Nov. 23. The family hasn’t heard from him since and says he’s always mentioned moves to the prison hospital in the past. “Paul was not complaining of any health conditions that required hospitalization, so has there been an emergency?” David said. “Is he unable to make calls? Or is he really still at [the penal colony] but he’s been put in solitary and the prison is hiding that fact?” David added that American and Irish diplomats who visited Paul the day before his purported move said Paul had appeared healthy.Read it at Reuters
Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada
MONTREAL (AP) — There has been a surge in the number of Mexicans seeking asylum in Canada this year. The reasons for the big jump include the relative ease for Mexicans to obtain refugee status in Canada compared to the U.S., visa-free travel between Mexico and Canada, and the threat of violence back home.
