ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Over 2,000 Australians strip nude for skin cancer awareness

By Angela Barbuti
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtpYX_0jOQvPk200

They bared it all for good cause.

Approximately 2,500 people took their clothes off in Australia to pose for a photo to raise awareness for skin cancer.

Photographer Spencer Tunick, who is known for his nude group shots in public places, took the snaps Saturday morning on Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

“We have an opportunity to raise awareness about skin checks and I’m honored … to come here, make my art and just celebrate the body and protection,” Tunick said.

The New York-based shutterbug partnered with the Australian charity Skin Check Champions for the project. The nonprofit is focused on early detection and runs pop-up skin check clinics.

They hope to shed light on the dangers of melanoma, which is Australia’s fourth most common cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlHlF_0jOQvPk200
Approximately 2,500 people gathered for Skin Check Champions’ charitable project.
REUTERS

Their federal government estimates that 17,756 new cases of skin cancer will be diagnosed in the country this year alone, and 1,281 Aussies will die from the disease.

With Post Wire Services

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘My vicious mother-in-law said it’s my fault my 1-year-old wasn’t walking yet’

At an early scan for their first and only pregnancy, *Serena and husband, *Tim, received a shock they never, ever expected.  “We were told that our baby had ventriculomegaly (a condition in which the ventricles appear larger than normal),” the Australian mom tells Kidspot.  “When we Googled it, we were hysterical because it meant he could be severely developmentally delayed and disabled.”  “There’s nothing wrong with him” However, in the first few months of their son, *William’s life, scans thankfully showed his condition was not what doctors had expected.  “It turns out there’s actually nothing wrong with him, and he just has enlarged ventricles for no reason,” the 32-year-old explains.  “It’s...
New York Post

My baby swallowed a water bead and nearly died — parents should beware

A mom issued a warning over water beads when her infant daughter was left in a critical condition after accidentally ingesting a bead, which expanded once she swallowed it. Folichia Mitchell initially purchased the Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Kit from Target for her 8-year-old son in October, making sure that when he played with them they were out of reach from his younger siblings. However, several days later, her 10-month-old daughter, Kennedy, became lethargic and started vomiting, with the concerned mom-of-four thinking she may be having a bad reaction to some food she’d eaten. Concerned when her symptoms didn’t subside, Mitchell...
New York Post

We were gay until we met each other: Our unusual heterosexual love story

These gender bender babes went from dating members of the same sex to falling madly in love with one another in their “unusual heterosexual relationship.” And the formerly gay-only sweethearts — whose avant-garde amour has gone viral, fetching upwards of 30.5 million views on TikTok — say they “couldn’t be happier” together.   “It’s an unusual pairing — but we’re so happy,” Maren Butler, a self-proclaimed “masculine-presenting” 21-year-old woman, told South West News Service. She exclusively dated women before encountering proudly ultra-feminine boyfriend James Carrington on social media.  Videos of James, 23, shamelessly sporting stiletto heels, eyelash extensions and colorful acrylic nails spiked Maren’s...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

My boyfriend asked me to repay him $7 for cold medicine — I saw that as a big, red flag

That’s cold. A TikToker from Hawaii is claiming a longtime boyfriend once sent her a Venmo request for $7 after buying her cold medicine when she was sick. Jackie Li, who goes by @jackieli852 on the platform, shared the shocking story in a viral video that has gained nearly 5 million views since it was posted earlier this month. The 48-second clip is in response to another TikToker musing about couples who Venmo each other money for small items. “One time I was feeling really sick, and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on his way home,” Li started...
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

Teens killing badgers, other wildlife in shocking viral trend: ‘Cruel crimes’

Teens in the UK are killing badgers and other wildlife in a worrying trend, sparking concern among animal rights organizations. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the number of wildlife crimes jumped from 1,056 in 2019 to 1,401 in 2020, reports the UK-based Wildlife and Countryside Link. One gang of teenage boys from Burnley, Lancashire, used dogs to attack animals, including badgers and deer, and shared more than 180 videos of the killings on TikTok. The group was reportedly banned from keeping animals for ten years. Two members of the gang were fined £500 and £1,000 — roughly $600 and $1200 — and a third member...
New York Post

I found 135-year-old bottles of booze in a ‘secret’ cellar under my house

A pair of TikTokers had their spirits lifted after going viral with this secret treasure. Social media is raising its proverbial glass to one man who discovered a secret cellar beneath his two-centuries-old home, containing several bottles of aged liquor. Luca Hillier and his friend Tom shared a video of their findings earlier this month on TikTok, now viewed by more than 3 million on the app. Set-up to the clip indicated that Tom had just learned of the room beneath the floorboards of his old house. “#Secretroom,” they captioned the clip. The series of video updates follows as the men descend into...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy