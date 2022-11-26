They're known for their great deals on furniture, but did you know every Christmas, Mathis Home sets up a huge toy display full of items for the whole family all under $20?. Amy McRee had the pleasure of speaking with Geroge Hailey, Director of Merchandising at Mathis Home, to talk about why they do this every year and what incredible toys you can find this season.

