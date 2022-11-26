ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Incredible Gifts Under $20 at Mathis Home

They're known for their great deals on furniture, but did you know every Christmas, Mathis Home sets up a huge toy display full of items for the whole family all under $20?. Amy McRee had the pleasure of speaking with Geroge Hailey, Director of Merchandising at Mathis Home, to talk about why they do this every year and what incredible toys you can find this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents

TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
TULSA, OK
'Smile Army' leaves cards of kindness across the country

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dara Maxwell runs a fast-growing army in South Carolina to help strangers fight a battle they’re facing, and their weapon of choice is a simple smile. “It’s a funny story,” Maxwell said explaining how the popular initiative began. She said she...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Oklahomans celebrate Small Business Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Small Business Saturday promotes shopping small and local, to give back to the community during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. The holidays are right around the corner, and many Oklahomans are spending their weekend buying gifts in preparation. Many have already taken...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bird flu outbreak sparing Oklahoma birds, raising chicken, turkey prices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Highly pathogenic avian influenza is causing trouble for anyone with birds, from large-scale growers to the family with small flocks in their backyards. HPAI is highly contagious and extremely deadly to birds. There aren’t any active cases in Oklahoma but people will see a rise...
TULSA, OK
Mental Health Monday: Managing Seasonal Sadness

If you're not feeling exceptionally joyful this time of year, you are not alone. Depression, stress, and other emotions can run high during the holidays which is why NAMI Oklahoma wants you to know they are here to help. If you need help and for more information call the NAMI...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics gets $100K grant from Google

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Google has issued a $100,000 grant to the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics. The funds will help the school expand its virtual program and reach students throughout Oklahoma. "OSSM's virtual program is helping bring top-tier STEM education to students across the state, and Google...
OKLAHOMA STATE

