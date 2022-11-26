Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Incredible Gifts Under $20 at Mathis Home
They're known for their great deals on furniture, but did you know every Christmas, Mathis Home sets up a huge toy display full of items for the whole family all under $20?. Amy McRee had the pleasure of speaking with Geroge Hailey, Director of Merchandising at Mathis Home, to talk about why they do this every year and what incredible toys you can find this season.
okcfox.com
'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents
TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
okcfox.com
'Smile Army' leaves cards of kindness across the country
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dara Maxwell runs a fast-growing army in South Carolina to help strangers fight a battle they’re facing, and their weapon of choice is a simple smile. “It’s a funny story,” Maxwell said explaining how the popular initiative began. She said she...
okcfox.com
Oklahomans celebrate Small Business Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Small Business Saturday promotes shopping small and local, to give back to the community during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. The holidays are right around the corner, and many Oklahomans are spending their weekend buying gifts in preparation. Many have already taken...
okcfox.com
16-year-old confesses to killing girl on Instagram and asked for help disposing the body
BENSALEM, PA. — Authorities in Pennsylvania are charging a 16-year-old as an adult after an alleged murder confession on Instagram. Joshua Cooper was taken into custody on Friday in Bensalem, a township northeast of Philadelphia. According to police, Cooper asked for help disposing of a body during a live...
okcfox.com
Bird flu outbreak sparing Oklahoma birds, raising chicken, turkey prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Highly pathogenic avian influenza is causing trouble for anyone with birds, from large-scale growers to the family with small flocks in their backyards. HPAI is highly contagious and extremely deadly to birds. There aren’t any active cases in Oklahoma but people will see a rise...
okcfox.com
RSV cases in Oklahoma above average for this time of year and are on the rise
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A seasonal virus that takes a toll on young children and elders has returned this fall with a vengeance. This month the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported rising case numbers and hospitalizations for RSV throughout the state. According to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation,...
okcfox.com
FOX 25 helps raise more than $64,000 for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 has helped raise more than $64,000 for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. FOX 25, Kroger Delivery, and the Regional Food Bank teamed up for a food drive to help feed hungry families this holiday season. The food drive ran from November 1-25....
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to lower legal age to carry firearm from 21 to 18-years-old
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Rep. Jim Olsen (R-Roland) authored a bill to lower the legal age to carry a firearm from 21 to 18 years of age. According to Rep. Olsen, the proposal, HB 1001, would affirm the constitutional right to bear arms. In his view,...
okcfox.com
Mental Health Monday: Managing Seasonal Sadness
If you're not feeling exceptionally joyful this time of year, you are not alone. Depression, stress, and other emotions can run high during the holidays which is why NAMI Oklahoma wants you to know they are here to help. If you need help and for more information call the NAMI...
okcfox.com
Kay County Sheriff's Office arrest man wanted in relation to murder case in Minnesota
KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man from Minnesota that was wanted for an alleged homicide was apprehended by the Kay County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) on Thursday. On Nov. 24, OHP asked KCSO for their assistance in locating and arresting Aaron Le, a...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Natural Gas $19.6 million rate hike approved by Corporation Commissioners
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Natural Gas customers will see a credit to their account soon after Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners approved and offset a rate hike on Tuesday morning. The average residential customer will see a rate increase of $1.94 a month, while low-income customers will see a rate...
okcfox.com
Food on the Move launches 'The Food Home' to strengthen food systems in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Food on the Move announced a major project to help fight food insecurity and strengthen food systems in Oklahoma, called "The Food Home." The organization made the announcement on Giving Tuesday, kicking off it's first of four phases to complete the Food Home. Phase one...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics gets $100K grant from Google
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Google has issued a $100,000 grant to the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics. The funds will help the school expand its virtual program and reach students throughout Oklahoma. "OSSM's virtual program is helping bring top-tier STEM education to students across the state, and Google...
Comments / 0