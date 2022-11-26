ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
BBC

Wales fans heartbroken as England end World Cup dream

Heartbroken Wales fans are coming to terms with the end of their World Cup dream after being knocked out of the tournament. They lost 3-0 to England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. To get through to the next round Wales had to beat England and...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Now streaming on Twitch: Luis Enrique, the most interesting coach at the World Cup

AL-RAYAN, Qatar – There was a brief pause, surely because FIFA’s Spanish-to-English translator was weighing how best to interpret for mixed company the vulgar term Luis Enrique had just applied to himself in the midst of the Spanish national team’s official press conference. The translator went with “stupid,” though Spanish-based media made clear that the coach’s wry word choice, “gilipollas,” is quite a bit stronger than that – more like “a––––––” or “idiot.”“You might find it interesting that I do so much better when I’m managing problems, I’m that much of a gilipollas,” he said, prompting laughter among the journalists present. “Don’t...
BBC

Pakistan v England: Tourists' illness could delay first Test

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Talks over postponing the first Test between England and Pakistan by a day have been held after...
BBC

FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves

Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie. National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester...
FOX Sports

O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
theScore

Rashford shines, England brushes Wales aside to win Group B

Al-Rayyan, Qatar, Nov 29, 2022 (AFP) - England booked a World Cup last 16 clash against Senegal as Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden inspired a 3-0 win against Wales that sent their neighbours crashing out of the tournament on Tuesday. Gareth Southgate's side sealed first place in Group B thanks...
France 24

France's Frappart to be first woman referee at men's World Cup

France's Frappart is one of three women referees among the 36 selected for the tournament in Qatar, alongside Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita. Three other female officials have travelled to the World Cup as assistant referees. For the 38-year-old Frappart, refereeing her men's World Cup match is...
The Guardian

Ben Stokes pledges his England match fees to Pakistan flood appeal

It may be his first overseas assignment as England’s Test captain and the chance to discover whether his side’s new-found attacking elan can translate to unfamiliar conditions but Ben Stokes is nonetheless aware of the bigger picture. After England’s first training session before the first Test starting on...
BBC

Stockport: Challinor cannot wait for Charlton under Edgeley lights

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor wants more FA Cup memories under the Edgeley Park lights as they face a replay against Charlton Athletic. The Hatters snatched a 97th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw on Saturday against the League One side. Now they will want to reproduce what happened 12 months...

