ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Community celebrates $1M reconstruction of Staten Island playground that is once again a place for kids

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Community leaders gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $1 million renovation of the John E. White playground in Rosebank. “This park is going to be terrific, because you know a lot of little children are moving here, and a lot of young families. The revitalization is this neighborhood coming back to what it always was with the children ... with the families,” said Joan Cusack, district manager of Community Board 1.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Yvonne A. Taylor, Advance Woman of Achievement and founding member of Sandy Ground Historical Society, dies at 88

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Yvonne Ann Taylor, a seventh-generation descendent of Sandy Ground and founding member of its Historical Society, who was recognized as an Advance Woman of Achievement and honored by several national and local organizations for her community service, died on Monday, Nov. 21, at home surrounded by her family. She was 88.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign: A ‘safe space to raise awareness’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYC Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV), the NYC Commission on Gender Equity (CGE) and the Mayor’s Office of Equity (MOE) are leading the city’s participation in the annual “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign,” which started on Nov. 25 and will end on Dec. 10.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ocean Casino Resort giveaway rules

Ocean Casino Resort Giveaway (the “Promotion”) NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase will not improve chances of winning. MUST BE AN ADVANCE/SILIVE.COM SUBSCRIBER PRIOR TO ENTERING THE CONTEST TO BE ELIGIBLE TO WIN. CONSUMER DISCLOSURE. You have not yet...
The Staten Island Advance

NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 28, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Francis James (Frank) Egelhof, 66, died peacefully at his home in Morganville, N.J., on October 29, 2022. Frank was born in Illinois and moved to Staten Island as a child in 1960, residing first in Huguenot and later in New Dorp. After attending New Dorp High School, Frank joined the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at the P&G plant in Port Ivory, S.I., then earned a B.A. at the College of Staten Island. He later founded his own petrochemical analysis firm, where he worked until his retirement. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Patricia Egelhof, and brother William, he is survived by his beloved life companion, Sharon Madden, her son Christopher and his fiancée Amanda, brothers Michael Egelhof and John Egelhof (Lois), sisters Kristin Choo, Anne Ritchie, Teresa Egelhof, Mary Pendergast, Jennifer Egelhof (John Ryan) and eleven adoring nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

What will replace old order? (letter to the editor)

An open letter in response to Michael Grimm’s letter from Nov. 22:. I agree, the Republican Party needs to improve its messaging. That should be glaringly obvious to any honest observer, given recent election results. There was enough discontent and sense of insecurity across multiple social indicators to easily win over otherwise hesitant voters. The fact that it didn’t happen should be a warning and source of serious concern.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy