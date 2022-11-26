Read full article on original website
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
St. George Theatre and Minority Women in Business collaborate for the Third Annual Toy Drive ‘to add joy to children who need it most’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the third straight year, the St. George Theatre and the Minority Women in Business Association of Staten Island are collaborating for the Third Annual Toy Drive to bring cheer — and lots of awesome toys — to children in the community. “Celebrating...
Community celebrates $1M reconstruction of Staten Island playground that is once again a place for kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Community leaders gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $1 million renovation of the John E. White playground in Rosebank. “This park is going to be terrific, because you know a lot of little children are moving here, and a lot of young families. The revitalization is this neighborhood coming back to what it always was with the children ... with the families,” said Joan Cusack, district manager of Community Board 1.
Staten Island will get $92M rec center, NYC’s first in nearly a decade
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As an early Christmas present, Staten Islanders have gotten their first glimpse at the new $92 million recreation center slated for the borough’s North Shore. Last week, the city Parks Department unveiled the official design of the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center, which will...
Yvonne A. Taylor, Advance Woman of Achievement and founding member of Sandy Ground Historical Society, dies at 88
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Yvonne Ann Taylor, a seventh-generation descendent of Sandy Ground and founding member of its Historical Society, who was recognized as an Advance Woman of Achievement and honored by several national and local organizations for her community service, died on Monday, Nov. 21, at home surrounded by her family. She was 88.
Calling Staten Island CUNY students: Last days to apply for paid nature-based internship
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Natural Areas Conservancy is in its final days of searching for current or recently-graduated City University of New York (CUNY) students for its Staten Island-based paid internship program. The year-long opportunity at the borough’s 13-acre Greenbelt Native Plant Center in Travis provides students with the...
Mayor Adams signs bills to improve diversity within FDNY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams and a host of city officials celebrated a bill package signing Monday that marked the latest local initiative to improve diversity at the FDNY. The five-bill package will require the department to create a plan to recruit and retain diverse candidates, retrofit...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
NYC launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign: A ‘safe space to raise awareness’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYC Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV), the NYC Commission on Gender Equity (CGE) and the Mayor’s Office of Equity (MOE) are leading the city’s participation in the annual “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign,” which started on Nov. 25 and will end on Dec. 10.
Despite rumors, Staten Island assisted living facility ‘will not be closing this month’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Despite rumors, the Midland Beach assisted living facility Island Shores is not planning to close at the end of this month, the operating organization told the Advance/SILive.com. Island Shores, located at 1111 Father Capodanno Blvd., distributed a letter on Sept. 26 that said its parent...
Ballot-harvesting fraud in Staten Island election shows we need to rein in absentee voting (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s one of the lingering after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: A pretty much wide-open system in New York State for absentee voting. It’s time to pull back on it. During the pandemic, New York began allowing residents to vote absentee if they feared...
Staten Island daughter’s greatest passion is to assist those in need: She trains guide dogs. Watch Serinah Palafox in action | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Serinah Palafox, a student at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y., has hosted and trained Labrador Retriever puppies for the past two years through Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a non-profit organization that provides guide dogs to people with vision loss — at no cost.
Staten Island artists, art groups awarded funds from New York’s record $340 million investment in the arts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) has awarded more than $45 million in grants to arts organizations and artists, including numerous cultural staples on Staten Island, as part of the state’s historic investment in the arts in fiscal year 2023. The...
A 10-year-old starts her own baking business – and then donates half the proceeds to Staten Island charities | It’s good news!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With a name like Maddison French, she has to be good!. This precocious 10-year-old is creative, high-spirited, strong and powerful. And she has credentials to prove it!. MEET MADDISON. The PS 56 fifth grader loves to bake cookies. So much so that she’s taken her...
NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
Gov. Hochul vetoes anti-fentanyl bill backed by Staten Island pols
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation last week that would have created a state task force focused on combatting the state’s fight against deadly fentanyl. On Wednesday, the governor struck down the bill that State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Cusick...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 28, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Francis James (Frank) Egelhof, 66, died peacefully at his home in Morganville, N.J., on October 29, 2022. Frank was born in Illinois and moved to Staten Island as a child in 1960, residing first in Huguenot and later in New Dorp. After attending New Dorp High School, Frank joined the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at the P&G plant in Port Ivory, S.I., then earned a B.A. at the College of Staten Island. He later founded his own petrochemical analysis firm, where he worked until his retirement. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Patricia Egelhof, and brother William, he is survived by his beloved life companion, Sharon Madden, her son Christopher and his fiancée Amanda, brothers Michael Egelhof and John Egelhof (Lois), sisters Kristin Choo, Anne Ritchie, Teresa Egelhof, Mary Pendergast, Jennifer Egelhof (John Ryan) and eleven adoring nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
What will replace old order? (letter to the editor)
An open letter in response to Michael Grimm’s letter from Nov. 22:. I agree, the Republican Party needs to improve its messaging. That should be glaringly obvious to any honest observer, given recent election results. There was enough discontent and sense of insecurity across multiple social indicators to easily win over otherwise hesitant voters. The fact that it didn’t happen should be a warning and source of serious concern.
