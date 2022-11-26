Read full article on original website
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirds
Solvang, CA A City Worth Visiting
3 Great Seafood Places in California
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Santa Barbara Independent
Join Us! Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Starts New Docent Class on January 14, 2023
Santa Barbara, CA. November 15, 2022 – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, which is located in the city’s beautiful harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, beginning Saturday, January 14, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays through March 25, 2023. Do you enjoy...
Santa Barbara Independent
Andy K. Galbraith
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Kooichi Galbraith (Andy). Andy was born on April 29,1961 in Santa Barbara, CA to parents Clinton (Chief) and Reiko Galbraith. He passed away on November 15, 2022 at his home in Willows, CA after an approximately six month battle with cancer.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Elvira Gomez de Tafoya: 1933 – 2022
In 1975, while volunteering for the Old Mission, Elvira Gomez de Tafoya brought forth a 200-year-old Santa Barbara Christmas tradition: La Pastorela (A Shepherd’s Play), which tells of the pilgrimage of the pastores (shepherds) to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Christ. Known as Maestra Tafoya, Elvira was a lifelong teacher who believed in the cultural and educational power of theater. The play brought a new level of art to uplift the Spanish-speaking community, and we are indebted to her.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Public is Invited to Voice Opinions About the City of Santa Barbara’s Cruise Ship Program
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Thirty cruise ships were scheduled to arrive in Santa Barbara in 2022 – an all-time record number. When the City’s cruise ship program started, a small number would anchor off Santa Barbara each year. Despite the growing number of cruise ships, there has not been a robust opportunity for community discussion about this divisive program.
Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention
Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Plastic Harpoons Celebrate First Album with a Free Show at Fig Mountain in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
Local indie-rock band Plastic Harpoons’ name combines the piercing strength of a harpoon with the fragility of plastic. As explained by Taylor Casey, the band’s lead singer, a plastic harpoon symbolizes the “strength through vulnerability” that is found in music. “And Daniel’s grandfather was actually killed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Bob J. Roe
Bob J. Roe, age 88, passed away peacefully Monday, November 7, 2022, at Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara from the effects of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, with his wife, Suzi Sheller, by his side. Bob was born April 23, 1934, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to Irvin and Hattie Roe....
Santa Barbara County hosts sleeping bag drive
Santa Barbara County hosts a sleeping bag drive for homeless individuals in the community from now until Dec 12. The post Santa Barbara County hosts sleeping bag drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Robert McConville Handy
Having made an indelible mark on both Santa Barbara and California politics, Robert (Bob) McConville Handy peacefully passed away at the age of 90 on November 17, 2022, at Cottage Hospital, surrounded by family. Bob will be remembered as the man who changed Santa Barbara County from Red to Blue, advocated non-stop for Veterans, and as a caring husband, father and grandfather.
Santa Barbara Independent
Orchestral Ode to Our Santa Barbara Roots
In my decades of appreciating and covering concerts by the Santa Barbara Symphony, I’ve never had such a strong sense of Santa Barbara-ness as with last weekend’s experience at the Granada Theatre. The cause for civic pride came in the form of Santa Barbara composer Cody Westheimer’s world premiere, Wisdom of the Water, Earth, Sky. As extra-musical stimuli, Westheimer structured his six-movement piece around Chumash mythology, narrated by elder Ernestine Ygnacio-DeSoto and Marianne Para, and with a stunning filmic tapestry showcasing Santa Barbara’s natural splendor and accentuating a strong environmental theme.
Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy
The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health. The post Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale
••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
Santa Barbara Independent
Maryalice Winniford
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Maryalice Winniford, 89. She died suddenly at home, November 20, 2022, after battling a genetic lung disease. She was born February 17,1933 in Topeka Kansas, the daughter of John Peter Schell and Mary Ann (Eakes) Schell. Maryalice...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Public Defender seeking sleeping bags, clothing to help homeless
To help the more than 1,900 people who are homeless in Santa Barbara County stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is seeking donations of sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, thermal underwear, scarves, hygiene products and backpacks. New or lightly used donations...
Santa Barbara Independent
State Board Slaps UC with Six Labor Complaints as Academic Workers’ Strike Enters Week Three
On Tuesday, November 22, six complaints were filed against the University of California by the California Public Employees Relations Board (PERB), supporting allegations of Unfair Labor Practices committed by the University in its bargaining with the union representing UC student workers on strike statewide. The findings, released on day nine of the strike, cover allegations of unlawful labor practices at multiple UC campuses, including UC Santa Barbara.
nomadlawyer.org
Ventura: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ventura, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ventura California. Located on the coastline of California, Ventura is a laid back beach town with a variety of fun attractions. It is also near the Channel Islands National Park. A popular landmark in Ventura is the Serra Cross Park. It offers breathtaking views...
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara
The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
Santa Barbara Independent
John Ross Van Dyke
John was born in Kewanee, IL. to Charles C. Van Dyke and Frances M. Butterwick. He had an idyllic childhood in Galesburg, IL shared with his older brother, Clifford C. Van Dyke. The two boys spent summers with their grandparents in Kewanee who owned a hardware store and a machine shop.
