Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1
Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
WCJB
Thousands of people headed to the 2022 Craft Festival to support local artists
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While Black Friday and small business Saturday came to an end, many people still had a chance to support artists at the annual Craft Festival. For more than 20 years, thousands of people have come to the festival at the Stephen O’Connell Center. “I think I...
riverbendnews.org
Man drowns in Suwannee River
On Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:14 p.m., a man was reported to have drowned in the Suwannee River at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, the man – whose identity has not been released – had been swimming and diving in the river until “he dove in the water and did not come back up.” The man had been underwater for five to 10 minutes when patrons began searching for him. He was eventually found and brought to shore, where patrons proceeded to attempt to resuscitate him with CPR while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
newyorkbeacon.com
University of Florida Withdraws Offer From High School QB Who Posted Video Mouthing N-Word
A top high school football quarterback has lost his college athletic scholarship after he was seen in a video mimicking the words from a hip-hop song that included the n-word in the lyrics. According to 3 Wear TV, high school quarterback Marcus Stokes, who several colleges have recruited, had a...
wuft.org
Jay Watkins, UF Associate Director of Bands
Today’s episode features Jay Watkins, University of Florida Associate Director of Bands and director of the “Pride of the Sunshine” Marching Band – the official marching band for the University. Membership in the band is open to all students currently enrolled at the University of Florida or Santa Fe College. Students audition each year and currently the band consists of 425 undergraduate and graduate students that represent over 100 majors at the university.
riverbendnews.org
Paranormal investigation comes to Live Oak
On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the spookiest day of the year, Live Oak was paid a visit by a unique group of people. The Paranormal Investigators of North Florida are a group of adults whose focus is on finding, proving and explaining paranormal activity. “We are a Paranormal Investigating team in North Florida investigating the things that go bump,” their Facebook page says.
WCJB
Morningside Nature Center hosts Cane boil and Fiddle Festival
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people took a trip to the past at Morningside Nature center for the 19th-century-themed festival. For more than 20 years, the festival is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. People fed farm animals, enjoyed old-folk musical performances, and watched a live demonstration of how fresh...
WCJB
Hopeful Baptist Church will hold the funeral service for a CCSO captain that died
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Funeral arrangements are in place for a captain of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The funeral service for Captain Charles Chuck Brewington will be held at Hopeful Baptist Church on Friday at 11 a.m. The family will hold a visitation time for friends on...
wuft.org
The Point, Nov. 29, 2022: Gainesville City Commission struggles to fill officer positions
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Gainesville City Commission struggles to fill officer positions. “The Gainesville City Commission currently has five of its six charter officer positions vacant.”. • Gainesville Sun ($): Gainesville police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash...
WCJB
Fort Walton Beach man arrested in Alachua County for possession of several different drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested in Alachua County for possessing several different drugs during a traffic stop. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Harrison, 40, on Monday morning. Deputies pulled Harrison over on I-75 near mile marker 382. After searching his vehicle, deputies...
ocala-news.com
Kirby Family Farm hosting annual Christmas Train event through December 26
The Christmas Train is returning to Kirby Family Farm for its 11th annual installment on select nights through Monday, December 26. The festive event will feature a train ride through thousands of Christmas lights on one of the farm’s old-fashioned locomotives. Along with train rides, the event will include a Christmas magic show, antique Ferris wheel, carousel, a ‘manger babies’ petting area, a tractor ride, additional amusement rides, and a visit from Santa and his friends.
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
WCJB
Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of a hatchet attack in Pinellas County died on Saturday night after the accused murderer was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:04 p.m. Lisa Ann Rogers was pronounced deceased at Bayfront Hospital. As...
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Florida will really cost you
The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is one of the best-rated public universities in the country. University of Florida tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $6,381 for in-state students and $28,659 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national averages for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
WVNews
Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice
Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WCJB
Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry man was arrested after a teen girl came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her. According to the arrest report, Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old said he got drunk and tried to touch her inappropriately in a vehicle. Bryant reportedly told the victim he would take her to a cabin in Dixie County to “run away with her.”
Toddler dies, brother and mother injured, in fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 4-year-old girl died in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 10. STORY: Investigates: ‘Very scary’ issue dialing 911 on Google Pixel 6 cell phones. According to the crash report, at around 7:41 p.m., two sedans were traveling...
WCJB
Gainesville man punches victim, threatens him with knife at café
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he threatened to kill someone with a knife at a café. Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Albert Albritton, 50, on Monday night. Officers say Albritton got into an argument with the victim who he accused of stealing something of his at a café.
