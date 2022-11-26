ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

wuft.org

Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1

Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
GAINESVILLE, FL
riverbendnews.org

Man drowns in Suwannee River

On Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:14 p.m., a man was reported to have drowned in the Suwannee River at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, the man – whose identity has not been released – had been swimming and diving in the river until “he dove in the water and did not come back up.” The man had been underwater for five to 10 minutes when patrons began searching for him. He was eventually found and brought to shore, where patrons proceeded to attempt to resuscitate him with CPR while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
SUWANNEE, FL
wuft.org

Jay Watkins, UF Associate Director of Bands

Today’s episode features Jay Watkins, University of Florida Associate Director of Bands and director of the “Pride of the Sunshine” Marching Band – the official marching band for the University. Membership in the band is open to all students currently enrolled at the University of Florida or Santa Fe College. Students audition each year and currently the band consists of 425 undergraduate and graduate students that represent over 100 majors at the university.
GAINESVILLE, FL
riverbendnews.org

Paranormal investigation comes to Live Oak

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the spookiest day of the year, Live Oak was paid a visit by a unique group of people. The Paranormal Investigators of North Florida are a group of adults whose focus is on finding, proving and explaining paranormal activity. “We are a Paranormal Investigating team in North Florida investigating the things that go bump,” their Facebook page says.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Morningside Nature Center hosts Cane boil and Fiddle Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people took a trip to the past at Morningside Nature center for the 19th-century-themed festival. For more than 20 years, the festival is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. People fed farm animals, enjoyed old-folk musical performances, and watched a live demonstration of how fresh...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Kirby Family Farm hosting annual Christmas Train event through December 26

The Christmas Train is returning to Kirby Family Farm for its 11th annual installment on select nights through Monday, December 26. The festive event will feature a train ride through thousands of Christmas lights on one of the farm’s old-fashioned locomotives. Along with train rides, the event will include a Christmas magic show, antique Ferris wheel, carousel, a ‘manger babies’ petting area, a tractor ride, additional amusement rides, and a visit from Santa and his friends.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of a hatchet attack in Pinellas County died on Saturday night after the accused murderer was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:04 p.m. Lisa Ann Rogers was pronounced deceased at Bayfront Hospital. As...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Florida will really cost you

The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is one of the best-rated public universities in the country. University of Florida tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $6,381 for in-state students and $28,659 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national averages for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WVNews

Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice

Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry man was arrested after a teen girl came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her. According to the arrest report, Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old said he got drunk and tried to touch her inappropriately in a vehicle. Bryant reportedly told the victim he would take her to a cabin in Dixie County to “run away with her.”
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man punches victim, threatens him with knife at café

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he threatened to kill someone with a knife at a café. Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Albert Albritton, 50, on Monday night. Officers say Albritton got into an argument with the victim who he accused of stealing something of his at a café.
GAINESVILLE, FL

