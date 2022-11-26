Less than a week after sending him an offer, the Bruins have reeled in their first transfer commit of the cycle. Defensive end Jake Heimlicher has verbally committed to UCLA football, the UPenn transfer announced Tuesday night on Twitter. Heimlicher, who has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, entered the portal on Nov. 21 and picked up an offer from the Bruins on Nov. 23.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO