Angels Camp, CA

Donald Anthony St. Claire Dies: ‘The Amazing Race’ Oldest Competitor Was 87

By Bruce Haring
 3 days ago
Donald Anthony St. Claire , one of the oldest contestants to participate on The Amazing Race , died Aug. 31 at his Northern California home at Angels Camp, his son said. He was 87 and his death was confirmed by his family, but no cause was given.

St. Claire and his wife, Mary Jean, were a team in the sixth season of the CBS reality series. They were known as the team of “Grandparents” when the show aired in 2004. He was 69 when the show was filmed.

The team ultimately finished in eighth place, being eliminated in Germany.

In addition to this television moment, St. Claire was a renowned doctor and an award-winning winemaker.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jean, children Valeri Andres, Donald St. Claire, Jr., Gregory St. Claire and Jeffrey St. Claire, stepchildren Michael Henningsen and Christa Flores, 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial services are pending, and the family indicates donations in his name may be made to the charity of your choice.

