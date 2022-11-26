Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE reminds public of proper burn pile procedures
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — On Monday, two separate uncontrolled burn piles in the Northstate brought an important reminder that wildfires remain a possibility, even this last in the year. Fires ignited in both Montgomery Creek in Shasta County and just north of Corning, in Tehama County; CAL FIRE says the...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters extinguish fire behind Red Bluff diner/laundromat
RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 28, 10:30 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a commercial structure fire at the Cozy Diner/Launder Land building off of S. Main Street in Red Bluff, according to officials with the City of Red Bluff Fire Department. Officials said their firefighters...
Fox40
Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
actionnewsnow.com
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
New area code is available in these Northern California counties
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday. According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line. Customers with […]
krcrtv.com
Chico police identify Sunday night shooting victim
CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) have confirmed the identity of the man shot and killed in Chico on Sunday. According to officials, the victim has been positively identified as 26-year-old Trey Roy Early Howell-Shepard. The incident occurred on Nov. 27 at around 5:25 p.m....
krcrtv.com
Driver sustains fatal injuries in rollover crash near Mount Shasta
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Over the weekend, a 23-year-old man sustained fatal injuries following a rollover crash near Mount Shasta. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), at around 2 a.m., the 23-year-old was driving his 2012 Ford Fiesta south on Interstate 5, south of Mott Road, when he drifted into the center median and flipped multiple times.
krcrtv.com
Tehama County working to enhance disaster preparedness
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Tehama County has turned to a Chico-based transportation firm to enhance their emergency readiness from the perspective of logistics. During Tuesday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Green DOT Transportation Solutions gave an informational presentation on their work to better prepare the county for natural disasters and any subsequent evacuations. The project remains in the early phases, but a multi-faceted plan is already in place.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
californiaglobe.com
Northern California Gets New Area Code Due To Population Shifts Throughout Area
A new area code for all or parts of 13 Northern Californian counties began on Monday, signifying a shift of population away from the Bay Area to cheaper areas in surrounding counties, adding 350 in an area already served by the 209 area code. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC)...
Northern California just got a new area code as Central Valley adds 350
Northern California residents, say hello to the 350 area code.
matadornetwork.com
This Northern California Region Offers a Mix of Old West History and Natural Abundance
It’s safe to say that, these days, people who travel to California aren’t all that familiar with Tuolumne County. But during the gold rush, it was an entirely different story. In fact, some never left. Take a visit to see the dreamy scenic byways and charming atmosphere of this part of the Golden State and you, too, might fall in love with the region.
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
More than 1,000 arrested over Thanksgiving weekend for DUI, CHP says
CALIFORNIA, USA — More than 1,000 people were busted on DUI charges during the California Highway Patrol's Maximum Enforcement Period. The enforcement period began the night before Thanksgiving and ran through Sunday. Authorities said they made 1,016 DUI arrests during that time. Last year, officers busted 1,033 for DUI...
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
actionnewsnow.com
Card skimmer device found at Gridley ATM
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Officers found a card skimmer device at an ATM in Gridley Tuesday morning, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 for a report that card skimmers were found. The ATM was alerted...
krcrtv.com
Stolen vehicle crashed in downtown Redding Sunday night, multiple arrests made
REDDING, Calif. — A stolen vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Redding while fleeing from police Sunday night. Redding Police Department said a 1999 Honda that had been reported stolen in Colusa County was spotted on Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane. RPD said they attempted to stop the...
KCRA.com
Weather timeline: When Northern California could see rain and snow, travel impacts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more...
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
acwa.com
Adapting to California’s “Weather Whiplash” with Forecast-Informed Reservoir Operations
Yuba Water Agency’s Director of Resource Planning John James recently penned this blog for the Northern California Water Association. Read the blog below or in full layout here. California already has one of the most variable climates in the United States, and it’s getting more extreme. Our “weather...
