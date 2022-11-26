ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE reminds public of proper burn pile procedures

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — On Monday, two separate uncontrolled burn piles in the Northstate brought an important reminder that wildfires remain a possibility, even this last in the year. Fires ignited in both Montgomery Creek in Shasta County and just north of Corning, in Tehama County; CAL FIRE says the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Firefighters extinguish fire behind Red Bluff diner/laundromat

RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 28, 10:30 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a commercial structure fire at the Cozy Diner/Launder Land building off of S. Main Street in Red Bluff, according to officials with the City of Red Bluff Fire Department. Officials said their firefighters...
RED BLUFF, CA
Fox40

Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
actionnewsnow.com

Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
RED BLUFF, CA
FOX40

New area code is available in these Northern California counties

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday.  According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line.  Customers with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Chico police identify Sunday night shooting victim

CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) have confirmed the identity of the man shot and killed in Chico on Sunday. According to officials, the victim has been positively identified as 26-year-old Trey Roy Early Howell-Shepard. The incident occurred on Nov. 27 at around 5:25 p.m....
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver sustains fatal injuries in rollover crash near Mount Shasta

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Over the weekend, a 23-year-old man sustained fatal injuries following a rollover crash near Mount Shasta. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), at around 2 a.m., the 23-year-old was driving his 2012 Ford Fiesta south on Interstate 5, south of Mott Road, when he drifted into the center median and flipped multiple times.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
krcrtv.com

Tehama County working to enhance disaster preparedness

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Tehama County has turned to a Chico-based transportation firm to enhance their emergency readiness from the perspective of logistics. During Tuesday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Green DOT Transportation Solutions gave an informational presentation on their work to better prepare the county for natural disasters and any subsequent evacuations. The project remains in the early phases, but a multi-faceted plan is already in place.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph

STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Card skimmer device found at Gridley ATM

GRIDLEY, Calif. - Officers found a card skimmer device at an ATM in Gridley Tuesday morning, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 for a report that card skimmers were found. The ATM was alerted...
GRIDLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy