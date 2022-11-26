ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

Customer Berates Small Business Owner Over Coupon for Free Hot Chocolate

Working in the customer service industry is often a waking nightmare, between the long, grueling hours and the more and more frequent Karen interactions. One small business owner on TikTok is sharing one of the first viral horror stories of the season, which involved a greedy customer who couldn't accept a free offer as it was.
GEORGETOWN, TX

