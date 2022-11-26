Read full article on original website
CAL FIRE reminds public of proper burn pile procedures
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — On Monday, two separate uncontrolled burn piles in the Northstate brought an important reminder that wildfires remain a possibility, even this last in the year. Fires ignited in both Montgomery Creek in Shasta County and just north of Corning, in Tehama County; CAL FIRE says the...
Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
BREAKING: Firefighters at scene of fully-involved barn fire in Oak Run
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 29, 8:17 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County say their firefighters continue to work on a fully-involved 2,000 sq. foot barn fire in the Oak Run area. Officials said the barn fire is located off Big Springs Road and Arrow Point Drive....
Firefighters making good progress on vegetation fire near Montgomery Creek
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:47 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire in Shasta County Monday afternoon. CAL FIRE Shasta Unit said the fire is burning in the area of Webster Way and Highway 299, near Montgomery Creek. At about 3:45 p.m., CAL FIRE said the...
Chico Residents Clear Debris in Preparation for Winter
Residents in Chico Prepare for a Wet and Cold Week. With a wet and cold winter storm predicted this coming week, some Chico residents had to do extra chores over the weekend. Many people were out on Sunday securing their yards for the wet week ahead. Several areas of Butte County are expected to get about an inch of rain, including Oroville and Chico, and Paradise is predicted to see about two inches of rainfall.
City of Chico resumes homeless camp enforcement
CHICO, Calif. - After nearly a month, the City of Chico moved more homeless people off of the streets and into shelter. Chico’s Public Works crews cleared 31 homeless people who were staying at the “Triangle” on Pine and Cypress, near the Little Chico Creek near Highway 99 and the south side of the creek near the Boucher St. Bridge.
Tehama County working to enhance disaster preparedness
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Tehama County has turned to a Chico-based transportation firm to enhance their emergency readiness from the perspective of logistics. During Tuesday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Green DOT Transportation Solutions gave an informational presentation on their work to better prepare the county for natural disasters and any subsequent evacuations. The project remains in the early phases, but a multi-faceted plan is already in place.
BREAKING: Firefighters extinguish fire behind Red Bluff diner/laundromat
RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 28, 10:30 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a commercial structure fire at the Cozy Diner/Launder Land building off of S. Main Street in Red Bluff, according to officials with the City of Red Bluff Fire Department. Officials said their firefighters...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new fire station in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Local officials, fire officials, and lumber officials took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Anderson's newest fire station: station 47. "This is the first facility of its kind for Shasta County Fire Department, and we look forward to enhancing our capabilities and service from this location," CAL FIRE/Shasta County Fire Department Chief Sean O'Hara wrote in a press release on Monday. "Thanks to the support of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, Sierra Pacific Industries, the City of Anderson and many generations of Shasta County Firefighters...we are able to be here today."
Lewiston gets into the Christmas spirit at annual Bridge Lighting & Fireworks
LEWISTON, Calif. — The Christmas season really begins with the "rockets' red glare" in Trinity County. Downtown Lewiston was packed for the annual Bridge Lighting and Fireworks Show on Saturday night, Nov. 26. Organizer and Chief Cook & Bottle Washer, Katie Quinn, said the nice weather helps. But, really,...
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in the Igo area on Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist and deer sustained fatal injuries following a crash in the Igo area on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a motorcyclist was driving east on Clear Creek Road, just east of Cloverdale Road, when he came around a curve and was confronted by a deer in the roadway.
Card skimmer device found at Gridley ATM
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Officers found a card skimmer device at an ATM in Gridley Tuesday morning, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 for a report that card skimmers were found. The ATM was alerted...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly Tuesday with rain & snow ahead!
Throw on a substantial jacket and give yourself a little extra time to scrape your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. High pressure has built back into northern California since Monday, and that's left us with clear skies overnight into Tuesday. The lack of clouds and mostly modest north winds have allowed the heat to escape from Monday afternoon, and are the main driving factors in the colder temperatures we have on tap for the start of your Tuesday. Fog will be possible in some of our mountain zones, and frost is looking fairly likely across the majority of our region for the start of your Tuesday morning. Temperatures are trending down compared to early Monday. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 20's to 30's, while our mountain areas are starting out in the teens to 20's early today. We'll be sunny to mostly sunny through the day and will have winds out of the north up to 15mph. Gusts up to 25mph will be possible in some areas. High temperatures are projected to climb into the same range as they did on Monday, and that will leave the valley in the mid 50's to lower 60's in the afternoon. Foothill areas will range from the mid 40's to mid 50's this afternoon, and our mountain areas will range from the mid 30's to around 50 degrees. We'll have clouds starting to increase tonight, but they'll be too scattered to limit our cooling and our temperatures will be dropping rapidly this evening.
Beloved Paradise restaurant of 40 years finally reopens after the Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. — Barney O’ Rourke’s is back on its feet four years after the Camp Fire. The local burger bar and grill literally rose from the ashes, serving food and drinks to its local Paradise community. Patty Van Bibber and her family bought O’Rourke’s in 1981,...
Package thief caught on camera; Shasta County deputies warn locals of holiday thefts
REDDING, Calif. — The local Sheriff's office is warning residents about package thieves after a recent Sunday-morning theft was caught on camera outside of a home in Shasta Lake. A video posted to Shasta County Sheriff's Office's (SCSO) social media shows the theft at around 8 a.m. on Sunday...
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
Chico police identify Sunday night shooting victim
CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) have confirmed the identity of the man shot and killed in Chico on Sunday. According to officials, the victim has been positively identified as 26-year-old Trey Roy Early Howell-Shepard. The incident occurred on Nov. 27 at around 5:25 p.m....
