Steve Goncalves, the father of the slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, said in an interview published Tuesday that he takes solace that his daughter likely didn’t suffer before she was killed. “It was fast and nobody suffered,” he told Good Morning America. “Nobody felt that kind of pain.” The grieving father said life has been difficult since his daughter and three of her friends were brutally stabbed to death as they slept in bed on Nov. 13 after a night out in Moscow, Idaho. Updates from police have been limited, as detectives have yet to publicly name a suspect, person of interest, or potential motive. This lack of information—and the flurry of rumors that have filled this void—has made it impossible for Goncalves to properly mourn his daughter’s death. “I haven’t earned the ability to grieve the way that I want to grieve. I want to be able to have justice first,” the father said, adding that he doesn’t want Moscow to “fall apart” from the massacre. Read it at Good Morning America

MOSCOW, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO