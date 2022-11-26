ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

Two drown when panga boat capsizes off Imperial Beach

By City News Service
 3 days ago
IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - Two people drowned Saturday when a panga boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach, authorities said.

At least 10 people were reported to be on the boat, with seven people rescued or reaching the shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard, San Diego County lifeguards, sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Border Patrol were at the scene searching for one missing person, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The call about a capsized boat near Seacoast Drive and Cortez Avenue was reported at 6:10 a.m. Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.

