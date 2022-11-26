ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Here's everything Matt Rhule said during his introductory press conference at Nebraska

Matt Rhule is taking the helm of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was officially introduced as the new head coach at a Monday afternoon press conference. While Rhule’s most recent stop was a disappointing stint in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, he comes to Lincoln as a proven builder at the collegiate level. Rhule most notably build a program at Temple and rebuilt the foundation at Baylor following the Art Briles scandal.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule begins Nebraska tenure with early-morning start per Tuesday tweet

Matt Rhule became Nebraska’s head coach last Saturday and is already putting in the work. At roughly 5 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning, Rhule tweeted out a pic on his personal Twitter account, saying “Good Morning.” He included the traditional “GBR” tag with an image of the national championship banners from inside Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule’s contract details at Nebraska revealed, per AD Trev Alberts

Matt Rhule’s contract details were released by Nebraska AD Trev Alberts on Monday. Lincoln Journal Star’s Amie Just posted the numbers on Twitter. Rhule is going to be earning $74 million over eight years. The contract is going to be 90% guaranteed with some deferred compensation. There is also going to be a salary pool of $7 million for assistants. That brings the full cost for the coaching staff to a little over $16 million annually.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule was Nebraska's 'Candidate 1A' from the beginning, says AD Trev Alberts

Matt Rhule is officially getting introduced as the next head coach at Nebraska during a Monday afternoon press conference. As Rhule prepares to lead the Huskers into the future, AD Trev Alberts kicked off the press conference by discussing some specifics of the coaching search. According to Alberts, he “interacted”...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff

Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy