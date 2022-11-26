Matt Rhule’s contract details were released by Nebraska AD Trev Alberts on Monday. Lincoln Journal Star’s Amie Just posted the numbers on Twitter. Rhule is going to be earning $74 million over eight years. The contract is going to be 90% guaranteed with some deferred compensation. There is also going to be a salary pool of $7 million for assistants. That brings the full cost for the coaching staff to a little over $16 million annually.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO