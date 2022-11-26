Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Here's everything Matt Rhule said during his introductory press conference at Nebraska
Matt Rhule is taking the helm of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He was officially introduced as the new head coach at a Monday afternoon press conference. While Rhule’s most recent stop was a disappointing stint in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, he comes to Lincoln as a proven builder at the collegiate level. Rhule most notably build a program at Temple and rebuilt the foundation at Baylor following the Art Briles scandal.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule begins Nebraska tenure with early-morning start per Tuesday tweet
Matt Rhule became Nebraska’s head coach last Saturday and is already putting in the work. At roughly 5 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning, Rhule tweeted out a pic on his personal Twitter account, saying “Good Morning.” He included the traditional “GBR” tag with an image of the national championship banners from inside Memorial Stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule lands on new RBs coach for Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule has reportedly landed on a new running backs coach for his first Nebraska staff. According to Nate Clouse with Rivals, Rhule’s choice for RBs coach in Lincoln will be EJ Barthel. Barthell most recently served in the same capacity for UConn during the 2022 season. Barthel has...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule’s contract details at Nebraska revealed, per AD Trev Alberts
Matt Rhule’s contract details were released by Nebraska AD Trev Alberts on Monday. Lincoln Journal Star’s Amie Just posted the numbers on Twitter. Rhule is going to be earning $74 million over eight years. The contract is going to be 90% guaranteed with some deferred compensation. There is also going to be a salary pool of $7 million for assistants. That brings the full cost for the coaching staff to a little over $16 million annually.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule was Nebraska's 'Candidate 1A' from the beginning, says AD Trev Alberts
Matt Rhule is officially getting introduced as the next head coach at Nebraska during a Monday afternoon press conference. As Rhule prepares to lead the Huskers into the future, AD Trev Alberts kicked off the press conference by discussing some specifics of the coaching search. According to Alberts, he “interacted”...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff
Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule shares vision for future in introductory press conference: 'It's gonna take everybody'
Nebraska made the official announcement that the storied football program would be hiring former Carolina Panthers and Baylor HC Matt Rhule as its next head coach. He held his official introductory press conference Monday. The Nebraska on BTN Twitter account released the soundbites from the best of Rhule’s conference Monday...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule addresses question about potential of retaining Mickey Joseph on Nebraska coaching staff
Matt Rhule was asked about if he is thinking about bringing back Mickey Joseph on his staff at Monday’s press conference. It looks like Rhule may be considering it after Joseph’s run as interim HC. Rhule stated that the first he wants to focus on is getting in...
