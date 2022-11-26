Can you hear the bells? Salvation Army kicks off Big Red Kettle Campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The sound of bells ringing can already be heard when walking into stores across the county.

The Salvation Army’s Big Red Kettle Campaign kicked off on Friday and several people have signed up to become a bell ringer this season. A sight that the Salvation Army was pleased to see.

Last year, the campaign didn’t meet its monetary goal, but the Salvation Army Captain Karissa Zumwalt says it’s important they aim to meet their $130,000 goal.

“When we have volunteers, that’s straight money that’s going back into the community,” said Zumwalt, “And that, the money stays right here in the Siouxland area to help people throughout the year with a food pantry, with different programs, we have children’s programs that we help with, disaster relief, so that’s all going right back into Siouxland.”

Every person who volunteered to ring the bells this season will be entered to win a piece of jewelry from Riddle’s Jewelry.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.