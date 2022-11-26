ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Schools team up with Colonial Williamsburg to provide Thanksgiving meals to families

By Sian Wilkerson, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago

This week, Williamsburg-James City County schools teamed up with Colonial Williamsburg to help provide over 100 Thanksgiving meals for families in the community.

On Tuesday morning, employees from the school district and Colonial Williamsburg gathered to pass out pre-prepared and pre-cooked meals to families, giving a helping hand for the holidays.

“It took a lot of help from a lot of people to move the meals and get them into the hands of the families,” said WJCC school psychologist Rachel Sleeth, who was instrumental in coordinating the partnership. “It was just a really nice example of family, school, community collaboration.”

In previous years, Sleeth, who works at Matoaka Elementary School and serves on the school’s PTA, helped gather grocery store gift card donations to help families in need purchase Thanksgiving meals.

The partnership between the schools and Colonial Williamsburg began last year when, after coming up short with donations, Sleeth reached out to the school community. That prompted one parent, Shaun Coleman, to bring up the idea of working with Colonial Williamsburg, where he serves as the executive director of sales and marketing.

“He sent me an email and said, ‘Hey, we can fill this need,’” Sleeth said. “So last year, they did provide some meals for Matoaka, and we ended up having some extra that we could give away to some families at other schools.”

This fall, Sleeth reached back out to Coleman and asked how many meals Colonial Williamsburg might be able to help provide.

“He was wonderful,” she said. “He said, ‘Well, what are you thinking?’ And I shot around maybe 100, and he said, ‘Yeah, we can do that.’”

With the meals taken care of, Sleeth enlisted the school social workers to help find families that could benefit. This year, families from every school in the district were able to receive meals, which included staples such as turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, pies, rolls and more.

Justin Addison, executive chef at the Williamsburg Lodge and part of the culinary team that prepared the meals, said that when coming up with the menu, they wanted to include classic Thanksgiving items while still making it easy and accessible for families to cook and get ready.

After a couple of weeks of planning, it took around three days to get everything ready and prepared.

“Some people in town reach out to me via Facebook or texting to say they received some of the food or know someone who received the food,” Addison said about feedback he has received from the community. “Always very appreciative and thankful.”

Around 40 of the 101 meals that were provided came fully cooked for families that don’t have access to a full kitchen. The rest of the meals came with certain items pre-cooked and others ready to be popped in the oven when it’s time to eat.

Going forward, Sleeth hopes that the Thanksgiving partnership between WJCC and Colonial Williamsburg will become permanent.

“When we were saying goodbye (after giving out the meals), I said, ‘See you next year,’” she said. “That was me kind of putting in a plug. I really anticipate this being something that continues. They were wonderful to work with. Very generous, and I think very eager to help and accommodate whatever we needed.”

Sleeth also praised the team at WJCC that made the event possible, including the social workers and counselors who helped identify families and deliver meals.

Most importantly, 101 Williamsburg-area families will be able to celebrate the holiday without worry.

“When you think about Thanksgiving and it being a time of family and togetherness, people don’t always realize how hard it is to even do something like prepare a meal so that everybody can sit around a table all at the same time,” Sleeth said. “...To me, that’s what it is. Just showing mutual care for our families. Not just about having your kids come here to learn to read and write, but taking care of the whole family.”

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

What's next? Businesses close to the Chesapeake Walmart reflect on impact to local community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s the story they can’t avoid, even at work. “People still talk about it a little bit. When they come on in," Aida Stephenson says. The still-taped off parking lot next to North Battlefield Boulevard reminds Chesapeake businesses how physically close they are to last week’s tragedy where a Walmart team leader opened fire and killed six coworkers days before Thanksgiving. The City of Chesapeake has since identified those six victims, the youngest among them a 16-year-old boy.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes

Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
DUBLIN, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program

Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again

HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth family loses everything in fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth family lost everything to a fire at their Clifford Street home earlier in November and they’re looking for help. The fire took place Nov. 1 in the 4000 block of Clifford Street in the Westhaven area of the city, with the call coming in at 11:53 a.m. A photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows the house fully engulfed in flames.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Two Cannabis Shops Now Open In Greater Williamsburg

YORK-A soft opening was held on Wednesday, November 23 for a new cannabis shop in Greater Williamsburg. Cannabist, a medical marijuana dispensary, is now open along Bypass Road. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Ty D.

People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City

These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
HAMPTON, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy