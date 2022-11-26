MSG, angry Rangers fan sued by sucker-punched Tampa Bay booster for post-playoff game assault

James Anastasio is pictured arriving at Manhattan Criminal Court on Sept. 7, 2022. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

The Tampa Bay Lightning booster knocked unconscious by a crazed Rangers fan’s sucker punch is swinging back.

Joseph Urciuloi, 26, filed a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit seeking unspecified damages against Madison Square Garden and his “ossified and belligerent” assailant for the blow delivered after a June 9 playoff game inside the World’s Most Famous Arena.

According to court papers, Urciuoli suffered “severe and permanent personal injuries” when cold-cocked by a boozed-up James Anastasio, with the victim knocked to the ground in the caught on video attack.

The Lightning fan, wearing a team jersey, fell backward and hit his head on the floor before other stunned attendees came to his aid.

“The injuries ... were caused solely and wholly by the negligence of (the Garden), its agents, servants and/or employees without any negligence on the plaintiff’s part,” alleged the 14-page lawsuit filed last week.

The court papers allege the Garden unlawfully assisted in “procuring liquor for intoxicated persons and that the the sale of such liquor caused or contributed to such intoxication, thereby causing injury to plaintiff.”

Anastasio, 29, of Staten Island, was banned from all future events at MSG and its other properties. He also pleaded pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, and was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and anger management treatment, with an order of protection ordering him to steer clear of the victim.

“As we stated at the time, this was an abhorrent assault,” responded MSG spokeswoman Natalie Ravitz. “Our immediate focus was ensuring that the victims received appropriate medical care and that the assailant was taken into custody —which happened in under 30 seconds.

“In the subsequent weeks, we provided support and cooperation to law enforcement, including the Manhattan DA’s successful prosecution of the assault.”

On the night of the incident, Madison Square Garden had a security staff of 183 uniformed security officers, 14 supervisors, 18 NYPD officers and two NYPD sergeants on paid detail.

Anastasio wore a red shirt with the number 10 of Rangers star Artemi Panarin to Game Five of the Eastern Conference playoff series. The Rangers lost the game 3-1 before the scary incident.

“He’s dead, he died!” shouted one fan caught on the video aftermath of the blow, with the victim lying unconscious on the floor.

Police said a Good Samaritan eyewitness who attempted to stop Anastasio from bolting took a punch to the face. Cops called to the scene arrested Anastasio on charges of assault and harassment. Anastasio’s lawyer initially claimed his client was trying to defuse a tense situation after the Rangers’ loss.

But the video told a different story, as noted in the court papers.

“Joseph Urciuoli was caused to be injured as a result of the negligence of the defendant James Anastasio,” the documents alleged.