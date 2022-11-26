ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Black Friday bloodshed: Teen stabbed in Staten Island mall during busy shopping day

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

As Black Friday bargain hunters searched for deals in the Staten Island Mall, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach, police said Saturday.

Two teens were arguing in the second-floor food court of the Richmond Ave. mall about 7:30 p.m. Friday when one pulled a blade and knifed the other.

The wounded teen was taken to Staten Island University North, where he was expected to recover.

A short time later, police and mall security tracked down the 16-year stabber and found the knife, authorities said.

The teen was charged with assault and weapons possession, cops said. His name was not released because of his age.

No other shoppers in the packed mall were injured, police said.

“We are angry this happened at our shopping center,” Lindsay Kahn, director of public relations for Staten Island Mall owner Brookfield Properties said in a statement. “We are grateful that things did not escalate and that our shoppers and tenants were not injured as a result.”

