Queens, NY

Man, 64, killed in Queens crash: NYPD

By Nicholas Williams, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
The driver of this Jeep fatally struck a man crossing Seagirt Blvd. near Beach 31st St. in Far Rockaway, Queens on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/TNS

A Jeep driver fatally struck a 64-year-old man crossing a Queens street, cops said Saturday.

The unidentified victim was crossing Seagirt Blvd. at Beach 31st St. in Far Rockaway about 6:50 p.m. Friday when the 26-year-old Jeep driver plowed into him, police said.

EMS rushed him to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he died. Cops did not disclose his name as they tracked down family members.

People who live nearby didn’t realize anything had happened until they saw emergency vehicles.

“I was around but I didn’t hear anything, that’s the weird thing about it,” resident Asya Hunter told the Daily News. “It was real quiet.”

The man was crossing the wide, three-lane boulevard in middle of the block when he was struck, cops said.

The Jeep driver, who wasn’t injured, remained at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.

Tumekyo Harper knew something was wrong when he didn’t hear any cars zipping past his home.

“It was kind of quiet out there and I’m like, ‘Something doesn’t sound right ‘cause usually there would be traffic,’” Harper, 45, said. “It’s a busy street here. So I looked out and saw everything was blocked off. The police and ambulance were out there for a long time, about three hours.”

Speeding cars and traffic accidents were not uncommon on this stretch of Seagirt Blvd., Harper said.

“There are times I come home late and see people cross in the middle [of the street] because the cross light is further down,” she said. “I usually walk from the train down Seagrit Blvd. and at night it can be kind of scary because cars will speed by and try to pass through the light even though the cameras is there.”

