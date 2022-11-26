ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

National football post

Report: Nebraska hiring Marcus Satterfield as OC

Matt Rhule and Marcus Satterfield reportedly will be together for another tour of duty, this time in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska is hiring Satterfield away from South Carolina to be Rhule’s offensive coordinator, ESPN reported Monday. Satterfield has worked for Rhule at all three of his stops as head coach — Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.
