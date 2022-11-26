Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud, Harrison tabbed as finalists for postseason individual awardsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Report: Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Michigan Transfer Quarterback Cade McNamara
On the Monday following Michigan's 45-23 beatdown of Ohio State, the Wolverines' 2021 starting quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly entered the transfer portal. McNamara, who started all 14 games for the Wolverines last season, was benched just a few games into 2022 in favor of current ...
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans
Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game
Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
Wisconsin loses commitment from top talent in 2023 class following hiring of Luke Fickell
Less than an hour after Luke Fickell was named the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, the team faces the fallout of players like 3-star offensive tackle Christopher Terek. On Sunday, Terek took to his Twitter page to announce his decommitment from Wisconsin and make a hard commitment to Notre Dame.
Former Ohio State Coach Named Luke Fickell's Interim Replacement
The Cincinnati Bearcats are once again going back to the Ohio State well after losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin over the weekend. Per The Athletic's Justin Williams, Kerry Coombs, a former Buckeyes defensive coordinator, will take over as the interim in Cincy. "Kerry Coombs has been named interim coach of...
Michigan Player's Postgame Message For Ohio State Goes Viral
Michigan has defeated Ohio State for the second year in a row. Last year, the Wolverines took it to the Buckeyes on a snowy day in the Big House. This year, Michigan throttled Ohio State on the road in Columbus. Michigan's punter had a special postgame message for Ohio State...
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals If He Wants Ryan Day Fired
It seems crazy to suggest that, given Ohio State is 11-1 this season, and Day has been pretty dominant since taking over for Urban Meyer in 2019. But after a second straight loss to Michigan, some Buckeyes fans are suggesting it. However, one former Ohio State Buckeyes star does not...
Barry Alvarez Reacts To Wisconsin Hiring Luke Fickell
Wisconsin will reportedly make a major splash by hiring Luke Fickell as its head coach. Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal said the team plans to announce the move on Sunday. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde confirmed that Fickell informed Cincinnati he isn't returning. Per theJournal's Jim Polzin, former Wisconsin...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Look: JJ Watt Makes His Opinion On Luke Fickell Very Clear
Wisconsin's football program on Sunday announced a new hire for its coaching vacancy: Luke Fickell. The news was largely received well. Fickell had a successful tenure with the Cincinnati Bearcats and was viewed to have earned this opportunity with experience over Wisconsin's interim coach ...
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal
Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Shocking Admission On Jim Harbaugh
SEC Network commentator Paul Finebaum has long been one of Jim Harbaugh's harshest critics. But after Michigan's second straight win over Ohio State, even Finebaum had to give the Wolverines head coach praise for what he's created in Ann Arbor. Appearing on "Get Up" Monday morning, Finebaum was extremely complimentary...
Former Ohio State Football Player Has Troubling Admission
A former Ohio State football player had a troubling admission following the Buckeyes' loss on Sunday. Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell shared what he's heard about the program. It's not good. "Heard on this spaces that Tyvis said that it’s a country club atmosphere in the WHAC...
There's 1 Easy Frontrunner To Replace Ryan Day
If Ohio State were to shock the college football world and part ways with Ryan Day this offseason, there's one first call the Buckeyes would make. It might not be who you think. No, it's not Urban Meyer or Luke Fickell. It's an NFL head coach. Mike Vrabel, who starred...
NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Job Speculation
Jim Harbaugh to the NFL talk is heating up once again. Last offseason, Harbaugh flirted heavily with the NFL, getting mentioned for jobs with the Vikings and the Lions, before ultimately deciding to remain at Michigan. But following another great year in Ann Arbor, could Harbaugh seriously consider the jump...
Big Ten Announces Its 2022 Football Coach Of The Year
The Big Ten didn't need to think too hard before determining the conference's Coach of the Year. As announced Tuesday, the honor unsurprisingly went to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines enter Saturday's conference championship matchup undefeated after a 45-23 victory over Ohio State. They'll likely rank first or second behind...
Trev Alberts issues lengthy thank you to Mickey Joseph for work as Nebraska's interim coach
Trev Alberts had a lot of positive things to say about coach Mickey Joseph who took over once Scott Frost was fired as Nebraska’s head coach. Joseph led the Huskers to a 3-6 record as interim head coach with 3 of his losses being to ranked opponents. “I want...
Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
Luke Fickell Was Asked If He Will Coach Wisconsin In Bowl Game
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 campaign didn't go as expected, but the team filled its head coaching vacancy with a hire that's drawn positive reviews across the board. Luke Fickell, who owns a 63-25 lifetime coaching record, revitalized the Cincinnati Bearcats football program and will seek to ...
