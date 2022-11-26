ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans

Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game

Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
COLUMBUS, OH
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals If He Wants Ryan Day Fired

It seems crazy to suggest that, given Ohio State is 11-1 this season, and Day has been pretty dominant since taking over for Urban Meyer in 2019. But after a second straight loss to Michigan, some Buckeyes fans are suggesting it. However, one former Ohio State Buckeyes star does not...
COLUMBUS, OH
Barry Alvarez Reacts To Wisconsin Hiring Luke Fickell

Wisconsin will reportedly make a major splash by hiring Luke Fickell as its head coach. Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal said the team plans to announce the move on Sunday. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde confirmed that Fickell informed Cincinnati he isn't returning. Per theJournal's Jim Polzin, former Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal

Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Shocking Admission On Jim Harbaugh

SEC Network commentator Paul Finebaum has long been one of Jim Harbaugh's harshest critics. But after Michigan's second straight win over Ohio State, even Finebaum had to give the Wolverines head coach praise for what he's created in Ann Arbor. Appearing on "Get Up" Monday morning, Finebaum was extremely complimentary...
COLUMBUS, OH
Former Ohio State Football Player Has Troubling Admission

A former Ohio State football player had a troubling admission following the Buckeyes' loss on Sunday. Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell shared what he's heard about the program. It's not good. "Heard on this spaces that Tyvis said that it’s a country club atmosphere in the WHAC...
COLUMBUS, OH
There's 1 Easy Frontrunner To Replace Ryan Day

If Ohio State were to shock the college football world and part ways with Ryan Day this offseason, there's one first call the Buckeyes would make. It might not be who you think. No, it's not Urban Meyer or Luke Fickell. It's an NFL head coach. Mike Vrabel, who starred...
NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Job Speculation

Jim Harbaugh to the NFL talk is heating up once again. Last offseason, Harbaugh flirted heavily with the NFL, getting mentioned for jobs with the Vikings and the Lions, before ultimately deciding to remain at Michigan. But following another great year in Ann Arbor, could Harbaugh seriously consider the jump...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Big Ten Announces Its 2022 Football Coach Of The Year

The Big Ten didn't need to think too hard before determining the conference's Coach of the Year. As announced Tuesday, the honor unsurprisingly went to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines enter Saturday's conference championship matchup undefeated after a 45-23 victory over Ohio State. They'll likely rank first or second behind...
GEORGIA STATE
Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
COLUMBUS, OH

