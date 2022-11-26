ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Wolverines owe Cade McNamara a debt of gratitude

Without Cade McNamara, Michigan would have been lost at the quarterback position. If it weren’t for McNamara leading a charge to beat Rutgers in 2020, a 48-42 triple-OT victory, the Wolverines locker room probably would have hit an all-time low under coach Jim Harbaugh. It would have been difficult to rally the troops and get everyone on board for a championship run in 2021, but McNamara took it upon himself to lead the way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm highlights ‘problems’ of slowing down Michigan RBs Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards

Jeff Brohm is well aware of just how dangerous the Michigan running game can be. Brohm discussed this at his weekly press conference on Monday. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are a force to be reckoned with in the Michigan backfield. Both have proven just how deadly they can be this season. Edwards is coming off of a 216 yards rushing performance against Ohio State.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 5 biggest portal transfer needs in 2023

While the nation awaits resolution of the CFP field, Ohio State fans need something to keep them occupied. How about a little early hot stove league talk?. Specifically, where will the 11-1 Buckeyes consider a transfer portal addition or three for the 2023 season? Admittedly, we’re not at all sure who might leave Columbus, which could have a significant bearing on the status of any portal additions. For that matter, OSU has used the portal sparingly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to speculate on some spots where the Buckeyes might go plug-and-play. Here are 5 such spots:
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Collins Acheampong, 4-star Michigan ATH pledge, flips commitment to ACC program

Collins Acheampong had been committed to the Michigan Wolverines since July, his pledge coming weeks after an official visit to Miami. However, the Hurricanes remained in the hunt for the services for the 4-star recruit from California that holds an athlete designation. And, on Tuesday, days before the Wolverines’ game against Purdue for the B1G Championship — a win putting Michigan in the College Football Playoff — Acheampong announced on his Twitter account that he would flip his commitment from Michigan to Miami.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters

What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'

Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.5 The River

This Sports ‘Expert’ Got Everything Wrong About Michigan-OSU Game

I don't know how you show your face online again after having the worst sports take EVER. Almost Everyone Was Picking Ohio State To Beat Michigan. Even some Michigan based sports talk shows and sports writers had no faith in the Wolverines heading into Saturday's show down in Columbus. If you think about, most 'experts' had good reason, after all, Michigan would be playing without its Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Buckeyes Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer Photo

Urban Meyer didn't look happy while he was watching the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday afternoon. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, had a smug look on his face as the Buckeyes were in the process of eventually falling to the Wolverines. Gareon Conley, who played under Meyer from 2014-16, knew that look too well.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy