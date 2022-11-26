Kids learn kitchen skills at Warrenville Elementary School

Fifth-grade pupils at Warrenville Elementary School are learning kitchen skills with the Kids in the Kitchen Program.

Lunchroom manager Karen Reed started the program this year after an interaction inspired her. A student asked for ketchup, and teasingly she said he would have to come into the kitchen and make some from scratch.

“He just got all excited and then the wheels started turning,” Reed said.

Charlene Heard, the principal at WES, said she was excited when Reed approached her with the idea because it's a great way for students to learn real life skills.

“I think it's a wonderful program,” Heard said. “It allows our students to utilize skills that they learned in class from math, as well as reading, when they use those skills as they are measuring things as they're using the recipes they're having to read them and follow them.”

The program is for fifth-graders only and alternates each week between one of the three fifth-grade classes, Reed said.

“The teachers get to pick two kids out of each of their classes and they get to pick the kids that are well behaved, do their homework, follow directions, and as long as they want to participate in it,” Reed said.

The program meets once a week and teaches the children basic kitchen knowledge, Reed said. This includes how to cook food, how to follow recipes, how to check the temperature of different food items, and more.

Reed said that she plans to continue the program next year with fifth-graders. On Tuesday, the pupils helping were Jovany Saenz de la Cruz and Joey Miles. Both boys helped prepare lunch for the day, which was a choice of meatball sandwiches, turkey sliders with bacon or hot dogs. They also learned about checking the food's temperature to make sure it's cooked all the way through.

“That was fun ... I really want to make some Mexican food,” Saenz de la Cruz said.

Both boys said they would like to participate again.