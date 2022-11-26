ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

Country music star moms get their turn in the spotlight in a new podcast

The mothers of country music stars Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum and more will get their turn in the spotlight in a new podcast launching this week called "Got It From My Momma." Veteran broadcaster Jennifer Vickery Smith got the idea for the podcast after her 22-year-old son, Conner Smith, landed a...

