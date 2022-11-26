ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LBPD investigating undetermined death at 2100 block of Williams Street

On Nov. 22, 2022, Homicide detectives were provided with preliminary information by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner that the stab wounds sustained by the victim do not appear to be the cause of death. The Coroner’s Office will continue to conduct their own investigation, including a review of a pending toxicology report.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
EL MONTE, CA
Key News Network

SUV Crash Involves Multiple Parked Vehicles

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving an SUV impacted multiple parked vehicles in the city of Covina just before midnight, Monday. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on the 5300 block of South Barranca Street around 11:44 p.m., Nov. 28.
COVINA, CA
foxla.com

12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Man killed by SCV deputy-involved shooting had no link to initial call for response

The man shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting on Nov. 16 has been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Pham, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Pham, a homeless man, was killed in the Santa Clara riverbed near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Island Road at approximately 10:25 p.m. as deputies were attempting to locate a suspect in connection with a reported burglary. However, Pham was later found to not be connected at all with the suspected crime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision

A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver City traffic collision recently. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 22 around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision in the area of Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

2 pedestrians killed, 1 arrest made in crash involving parked car in Bloomington

Two pedestrians were killed and a third victim was injured after being struck by a car in Bloomington.The accident happened just after 3:45 p.m. Saturday where a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on Hawthorne Avenue east of Palm Lane. At that point, the car struck a parked car along the north curb of Hawthorne Avenue, east of Palm Lane. "As a result of the collision, one adult pedestrian and one juvenile pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel," authorities said in a news release. The condition of the third victim was not immediately available. The driver of the Silverado was identified as Josue E. Navarro who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, and felon in possession of a firearm.The identity of the victims was withheld pending notification of next of kin. An investigation is underway. Anyone with information was asked to call Officer K. DeMartino at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
BLOOMINGTON, CA
signalscv.com

CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest

A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

