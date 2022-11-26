Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
oc-breeze.com
LBPD investigating undetermined death at 2100 block of Williams Street
On Nov. 22, 2022, Homicide detectives were provided with preliminary information by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner that the stab wounds sustained by the victim do not appear to be the cause of death. The Coroner’s Office will continue to conduct their own investigation, including a review of a pending toxicology report.
Long Beach man found with several stab wounds died of other causes, coroner says
A Long Beach man found earlier this month dead from apparent stab wounds actually died from other causes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, and the man accused of killing him has been released. The Long Beach Police Department has been investigating the death of 58-year-old Michael Marker, who was found stabbed multiple […]
Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A gunshot victim was found deceased in an alley in the city of Pomona early Monday morning. Pomona Police Department officers and… Read more "Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley"
foxla.com
Suspect in Long Beach death released; police say stabbing didn't kill victim
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 64-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a man during an argument in Long Beach was released from custody when coroner's officials determined that stab wounds sustained by the victim in the fight were not the cause of his death, police said Monday.
2 Gunshot Victims Drive to Hospital After Shooting in Reseda
Reseda, Los Angeles, CA: Two gunshot victims drove to Northridge Hospital after a shooting Sunday night in the Reseda neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles… Read more "2 Gunshot Victims Drive to Hospital After Shooting in Reseda"
Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
SUV Crash Involves Multiple Parked Vehicles
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving an SUV impacted multiple parked vehicles in the city of Covina just before midnight, Monday. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on the 5300 block of South Barranca Street around 11:44 p.m., Nov. 28.
newsantaana.com
The OC Sheriff is searching for a male suspect who pointed a gun at a family member
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate Robert Henry Blalock who is a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon. At about 7:26 p.m. on Monday night, Nov. 26, Blalock pointed a gun at a family member during an argument, in the City of Lake Forest.
foxla.com
12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident
LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
Riverside murders: Neighbor saw teen being taken by suspect moments before house erupted in flames
A neighbor who called 911 to try to help a 15-year-old girl in Riverside describes witnessing the suspect with the young girl before her family's home erupted in flames.
signalscv.com
Man killed by SCV deputy-involved shooting had no link to initial call for response
The man shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting on Nov. 16 has been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Pham, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Pham, a homeless man, was killed in the Santa Clara riverbed near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Island Road at approximately 10:25 p.m. as deputies were attempting to locate a suspect in connection with a reported burglary. However, Pham was later found to not be connected at all with the suspected crime.
yovenice.com
Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision
A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver City traffic collision recently. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 22 around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision in the area of Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
Three People Shot in Hawthorne, One Struck by Vehicle
Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday.
NBC Los Angeles
15-Year-Old Boy's Body Found in Vehicle Fire That Extended into One-Story Building
The body of a 15-year-old boy was found in a vehicle fire Sunday that spread to a nearby one-story commercial building in the Vermont Square community of South Los Angeles, authorities said. "One additional person in the vehicle safely exited prior to LAFD arrival," said Margaret Stewart of the Los...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Suspected of Smashing Car Windows in Covina Injured in Deputy Shooting
Several car windows were smashed by a woman with a metal object who went on a rampage in Covina before she was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy, the agency said. The events unfolded at about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue....
15-year-old passenger found dead after SUV slams into South LA liquor store, erupts in flames
A 15-year-old boy was found dead after an SUV plowed into a South Los Angeles liquor store and erupted in flames.
Bell Gardens police release details regarding rough arrest of armed suspect
The Bell Gardens Police Department released information about a rough arrest that was captured on video and shared on social media this week in which two officers can be seen taking a suspect to the ground and using a stun gun on him. The incident happened Sunday evening around 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of […]
2 pedestrians killed, 1 arrest made in crash involving parked car in Bloomington
Two pedestrians were killed and a third victim was injured after being struck by a car in Bloomington.The accident happened just after 3:45 p.m. Saturday where a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on Hawthorne Avenue east of Palm Lane. At that point, the car struck a parked car along the north curb of Hawthorne Avenue, east of Palm Lane. "As a result of the collision, one adult pedestrian and one juvenile pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel," authorities said in a news release. The condition of the third victim was not immediately available. The driver of the Silverado was identified as Josue E. Navarro who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, and felon in possession of a firearm.The identity of the victims was withheld pending notification of next of kin. An investigation is underway. Anyone with information was asked to call Officer K. DeMartino at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
signalscv.com
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to foot chase, ends in arrest
A vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon that began on northbound Interstate 5 near Newhall — and led to a foot chase — ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man driving what turned out to be a stolen Volkswagen, said California Highway Patrol officials. According to Officer...
