Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM

The former Wolverine is predicting a second straight loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines.

Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.

Howard, appearing on ESPN's College GameDay , joked that if Day loses his second-straight game to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, Ohio State could take a look at bringing back former head coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer certainly has a checkered past, but he does sport a perfect 7–0 record against Michigan. Day’s Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, 42-27. It was the team’s first loss to its main rival since 2011.

“When you put so much effort, so much attention, there’s so much at stake in this game, and you come up short again, especially in the Shoe, that’s when your fan base, they go against you,” Howard said, via Eleven Warriors . “This media down here, man, they can be treacherous. You got to watch the emphasis you put on a game like this. Because if you stumble and lose… things will get hot. They may go over there to FOX and snatch Urban Meyer.”

Fellow College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alumnus, called Howard’s comment “embarrassing,” adding that Day will still be considered a “great coach” if his team loses Saturday.

Ohio State and Michigan are both squarely in the College Football Playoff race, sitting at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Whichever squad wins today will have the inside track on the chance to play for a national title.

