ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Fox Made Edit to Urban Meyer’s Name on ‘Big Noon Kickoff’

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEdIg_0jOQon9l00

On Saturday, please refer to him as “Urban Eyer.”

Urban Meyer may no longer be the coach at Ohio State , but the scarlet and gray still runs in his veins.

Ahead of the 118th edition of The Game, Meyer and the rest of the Fox Big Noon Kickoff crew were on hand in Columbus to preview the matchup between the two undefeated Big Ten programs. But when the analysts got introduced, the former Buckeyes coach had an interesting edit to his name.

On the wide camera shot that introduced the Big Noon Kickoff team, the graphic that displayed Meyer’s name featured a red “X” through the “M” in Meyer’s name. Take a look:

In addition to referring to Michigan as “that team up north,” the crossing out of every “M” in sight has become a staple for members of the Buckeyes faithful. Meyer hasn’t coached at Ohio State since 2018, but that won’t prevent him from showing his rooting interest on Saturday.

There’s plenty at stake in The Game this weekend with both Big Ten East programs still undefeated. The winner will notch a place in the conference championship game in addition to a likely spot in the College Football Playoff. On top of that—and perhaps just as important—are bragging rights for the winning team’s fanbase for the next 12 months.

Michigan–Ohio State is currently airing on Fox.

More Extra Mustard:

Buckeyes Now: Ohio State’s Henderson, Smith-Njigba Out, Jones Game-Time Decision Against Michigan

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 5 biggest portal transfer needs in 2023

While the nation awaits resolution of the CFP field, Ohio State fans need something to keep them occupied. How about a little early hot stove league talk?. Specifically, where will the 11-1 Buckeyes consider a transfer portal addition or three for the 2023 season? Admittedly, we’re not at all sure who might leave Columbus, which could have a significant bearing on the status of any portal additions. For that matter, OSU has used the portal sparingly, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to speculate on some spots where the Buckeyes might go plug-and-play. Here are 5 such spots:
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes

Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

A letter from a very sad Ohio State student

Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Player's Mom Has Message For Fans

Following Ohio State's gutting loss to Michigan, a player's mother urged civility on Twitter. Amanda Peterson Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb's mom, called for fans to think twice about directing hateful messages toward Buckeyes players. "Friendly reminder to all the Twitter people," she wrote Sunday evening. "The kids you are...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Legendary Ohio State Player Is Demanding A Job

A legendary Ohio State football player is demanding a job following Saturday's loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were throttled by the Wolverines at home on Saturday afternoon. Legendary Ohio State football player Maurice Clarett wants a job on the coaching staff. Clarett took to Twitter following the blowout loss on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Has Troubling Admission

A former Ohio State football player had a troubling admission following the Buckeyes' loss on Sunday. Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell shared what he's heard about the program. It's not good. "Heard on this spaces that Tyvis said that it’s a country club atmosphere in the WHAC...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan

What was this fan doing at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?. An Ohio State/Michigan fan went viral on social media during Saturday afternoon's rivalry game. The fan was seen wearing both Ohio State and Michigan gear, during Saturday's edition of the 2022 rivalry game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State

We're getting down to the wire when it comes to the final College Football Playoff rankings. The regular season is officially over and all eyes are now on the Power Five conference championship games. The winners and losers of those games will set the stage for the final CFP rankings, which come out on Dec. 4.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit's alma mater Ohio State may have one less loss than Alabama, but the "College GameDay" analyst doesn't believe they should rank ahead of the Crimson Tide coming out of rivalry week. “[Alabama's] two losses were on the last plays of the game in two of the toughest atmospheres...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

112K+
Followers
43K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy