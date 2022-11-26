ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Cowgirl-Chic for Thanksgiving Horseback Ride in Fringe & Boots

By Joce Blake
 3 days ago
Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez tapped into the ranch life with her friend October Gonzalez for an authentic Texas Thanksgiving.

The two shared photos on Instagram as they rode horses in outfits that are practical but don’t sacrifice style. Sanchez opted for a camel-colored fringe jacket, chocolate-brown fringe pants, a red scarf and a cowboy hat. To finish the look, she coordinated with a pair of boots and aviator sunglasses. Meanwhile, Gonzalez, who is married to Sanchez’s ex-husband Tony Gonzalez, donned a similar look with a camel jacket, but she styled it a little differently as she wore dark denim jeans and a flannel top instead.

“Very Thankful for this Texas Thanksgiving! Yeehaw #ranchlife,” the caption read. Gonzalez and Sanchez are a vision as they continue to blend their families. Their kids took a page from their book by also wearing some stylish Western wear, from ripped jeans to embroidered cowboy boots .

She usually loves a good pair of heels like the strappy sandals with a 3-inch stiletto heel she strapped on for the National Portrait Gallery Gala, where she helped honor Dolly Parton. The philanthropist and environmental rights advocate is no stranger to comfort, though, because she also kicked back in Alexander McQueen sneakers alongside her boyfriend during their Rome vacation trip last month. The Emmy-award-winning journalist often looks to Christian Louboutin, Adidas, and Nike, but she’s a big fan of the signature Alexander McQueen chunky sneaker.

PHOTOS: Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Standout Fashion Statements Through the Years

Goddess Epona
2d ago

Women who get all painted up to ride horses crack me up. Obviously you don't saddle your own horse.

theRealest
2d ago

🤮🤮so much plastic surgery🤮🤮 .was she aiming to look like the joker🤔

Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

But, what happened to her face? She was very attractive before….💭

