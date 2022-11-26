PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola International Airport ranks 82nd in most-traveled airports in the U.S., according to stats from the U.S. Department of Transportation. "The most recent statistics, based on the second quarter of 2022, ranked Pensacola International Airport #82 out of over 400 airports in terms of total passenger travel," the city says in a release Tuesday. "The increase in passenger traffic has increased Pensacola’s ranking to 82nd, a relatively modest rise considering its historical ranking in the high 90s throughout the pre-pandemic years. Those same statistics also showed PNS maintaining airfares on par, and in several cases, lower than other Gulf Coast airports."

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO