WEAR
Pensacola Airport increases ranking to 82nd most-traveled airport in U.S.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola International Airport ranks 82nd in most-traveled airports in the U.S., according to stats from the U.S. Department of Transportation. "The most recent statistics, based on the second quarter of 2022, ranked Pensacola International Airport #82 out of over 400 airports in terms of total passenger travel," the city says in a release Tuesday. "The increase in passenger traffic has increased Pensacola’s ranking to 82nd, a relatively modest rise considering its historical ranking in the high 90s throughout the pre-pandemic years. Those same statistics also showed PNS maintaining airfares on par, and in several cases, lower than other Gulf Coast airports."
thepulsepensacola.com
Andrews Institute Welcomes Steven Seeker, M.D., to Its Team of Experts
Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is pleased to welcome orthopaedic surgeon Steven Seeker, M.D., to its team of experts. Dr. Seeker is fellowship-trained in arthroscopy and sports medicine. His clinical interests include sports injuries, hand surgery, knee replacement surgery, rotator cuff repairs, ligament reconstruction and other arthroscopic joint surgeries of the shoulder and knee.
New Destin Mayor, Councilmen sworn in Monday night
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin welcomed a new mayor and two others to the leadership team Monday night. Moving from the city council seat, Bobby Wagner took the oath as Mayor under Okaloosa County Commissioner and Chairman Mel Ponder during the packed meeting. “I’m ecstatic, I’m just really excited to see all […]
usf.edu
Threat for severe thunderstorms ramps up tonight across the Panhandle
Severe storms are possible over Florida’s Panhandle Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as, yet another cold front takes aim at the region. The main threats from this latest batch of storms will be localized flooding and damaging winds. A few tornadoes will also be possible. On Tuesday morning, a...
travelwithsara.com
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
thebamabuzz.com
Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans returning
Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans is returning. According to Mobile’s WKRG, a settlement was reached on Nov. 21 between Amtrak and parties opposing the government’s plan to restore service, including the Alabama Port Authority, CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads. The proposed route, which had been...
Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according […]
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Home with A Rare 90 Feet of Gulf Frontage Seeks $10,7 Million in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
125 Gulf Dunes Lane Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 125 Gulf Dunes Lane, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a one of a kind home with a rare 90 feet of gulf frontage in the gated and rental restricted neighborhood of Gulf Dunes blending cutting edge contemporary architectural design with cozy comfortable interiors. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 125 Gulf Dunes Lane, please contact Scott G Cobine (Phone: 850-974-9055) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for full support and perfect service.
Embattled Pensacola contractor wanted for larceny by Santa Rosa County Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An embattled Pensacola contractor with numerous complaints against him is wanted for larceny, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant for Jesse LaCoste’s arrest was filed on Nov. 10, but according to SRCSO, the warrant has not been served yet. SCRSO told WKRG News 5, LaCoste […]
WEAR
Pensacola man charged with voter fraud has extensive arrest record
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- After a state report found few cases of voter fraud in 2022, a Pensacola man was arrested for voter fraud dating back to the 2020 election. Michael Collins Jr. has an extensive arrest record in Escambia County -- from an aggravated assault charge in 2011 -- to as far back as 2001, when he was convicted for lewd or lascivious battery.
Niceville mother gives the ‘gift of time’ to families with infant loss through Asher’s Hope
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Aug. 3, 2018, was the day Kristyn Szala gave birth to her second son Asher at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola. He was stillborn. “Asher was given a life-living diagnosis of Trisomy 18 when I was about 18 weeks pregnant,” said Szala. “So at that time I didn’t really know how to […]
Mobile official raises concerns over Alabama law allowing medical marijuana dispensaries
Mobile city officials are poised to support an ordinance next month that would allow for a medical marijuana dispensary. But one council member is sounding the alarms over what he believes is a program, backed by Alabama state lawmakers in 2021, that will increase crime and usher in the beginning of legalized recreational marijuana.
A “fine” way to fill the need this season and have a little fun along the way
Monday was a fine day to fill up the toy vault for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive and who better to do that than the fine folks at Hank's Fine Furniture?
Big travel day Sunday as people make pit stops along the Gulf Coast
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Millions of people are either on their way home or just getting home. Thousands of people made a trip through the Gulf Coast I-10 corridor this weekend wrapping up the Thanksgiving Holiday. The most immediate concern for drivers at Buc-ee’s on this travel day was getting in and out of […]
WEAR
Group of kids commended for reporting stolen gun found in Destin pond
DESTIN, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is commending a group of kids who found a stolen gun in a Destin pond and reported it to authorities. Deputies say the children found the gun Saturday in a pond in Destin. It was later determined to have been stolen out of Walton County.
WALA-TV FOX10
Moist gulf winds fueling severe weather potential
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Strong onshore winds from the Gulf of Mexico continued to blow Tuesday, November 29, 2022 and beach safety officials have been flying red warning flags for several days. Surf has been rough and the westerly- running currents have caused concern over potential rip currents. The winds are carrying gulf moisture far inland where it has the potential to brew up severe weather for our area.
WEAR
Gucci Mane performing at Pensacola Fairgrounds on Dec. 17
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Gucci Mane is coming to Pensacola in December. The Atlanta-based rapper, known for records such as "I Get the Bag" and "Lemonade," will be performing live at the Pensacola Fairgrounds on Dec. 17. The event is taking place as part of the "LD Birthday Bash" -- celebrating...
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 News mourns passing of assignment manager Al Tuggle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News family is mourning the loss of one of our own. Al Tuggle, our longtime assignment manager, passed away after a long illness. For nearly 35 years, Al mentored countless journalists and made sure we maintained the highest standards. Al was a great journalist,...
WEAR
New affordable housing program in Escambia County designed for first-time homebuyers
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County is working in conjunction with the City of Pensacola to build 30 single-family homes for their new Infill Housing Program. The county’s Director of Human and Neighborhood Services, Clara Long, says they’re searching for builders and plan to break ground in 2023.
WEAR
Dillard's at Santa Rosa Mall sold to Radiant Partners LLC
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Dillard's department store in the Santa Rosa Mall in Mary Esther is being sold off. Radiant Partners LLC. announced Monday that they made a deal to acquire the department store and other property. This deal will allow the company to take full control of the...
