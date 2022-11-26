Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
BRENHAM VFW AUXILIARY TO HOST BREAKFAST WITH SANTA SATURDAY
The Brenham VFW Auxiliary 7104 invites children and families this Saturday to have breakfast with Santa. The breakfast will be held at VFW Post 7104, located at 1200 East Tom Green Street, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 2-10 can visit with Santa and enjoy breakfast with him. Entry...
Gene’s Appliance Co. celebrates 50 years of hometown service
Five decades after opening up shop in Hallettsville, Gene’s Appliance Co. continues to provide appliances to local homes and businesses with a business model centered around their original motto: “We service what we sell.”. To commemorate 50 years of continuous operation in Lavaca County, Lucielle Drozd and the...
If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit
Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
1,400-acre development planned near Hwy. 249, FM 1486
Johnson Development and IHP Capital Partners have purchased land for a 1,400-acre development set to be built near the intersection of Hwy. 249 and FM 1486. (Courtesy Johnson Development) Johnson Development and IHP Capital Partners have purchased land for a 1,400-acre development set to be built near the intersection of...
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH OF GAY HILL TO HOST DRIVE-THRU NATIVITY DEC. 18
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Gay Hill will once again host a live nativity scene to celebrate the Christmas season. The church’s 10th annual drive-thru nativity will be on display on Sunday, December 18th. From 6 to 8 p.m., guests can see the live nativity, featuring a variety...
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR MLK PARKWAY BEGINS DEC. 5
A major road reconstruction project begins Monday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Brenham. The work will take place between North Park Street and Burleson Street and will consist of removing the current pavement, resurfacing the road with concrete, and replacing some sections of curb and gutter. The project is expected to last until March 31, 2023.
Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people using services
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At the the Christian Community Service Center, the shelves are full, but they won’t stay that way for long. “For most of the year it’s been very up. We’re slowly adding people back in of course it’s picking up now since September.” Volunteer Director, Patricia Gaston said.
80-acre Montgomery Bend development coming to FM 1097
Single-family homes will be developed on 80 acres in Montgomery Bend. (Courtesy Google Maps) Pulte Homes has purchased 80 acres on FM 1097 that will be developed for single-family homes in Montgomery Bend, according to Senior Vice President of Colliers Harrison Kane, who represented the buyer. According to Kane, a timeline for construction beginning was unknown as of press time. The land will consist of 309 lots that measure 50 feet wide, Kane said in an interview. Despite the city of Montgomery typically only approving 70-foot-wide lots, an exception was made for this development, Kane said.
Fire damages detached garage behind Bryan home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters responded to a fire Monday afternoon that damaged a detached garage behind a home. The home sits on the corner of Indiana Ave and Wilhem Drive. Before firefighters arrived, large flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring out of the backyard. Nobody was...
Prayer & Support event to be held for Rudder HS coach
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week. Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS ACCEPT BID FOR JAIL SECURITY FENCE
Washington County Commissioners accepted a bid for a security fence at the Washington County Jail at a brief meeting this (Tuesday) morning. The court went with the bid of Shellback Construction of Brenham for 1,300 feet of 10-foot-tall perimeter chain link fence at the jail facility. The fencing comes with barb and razor wire at the top and three gates with card readers. The project costs $278,986 and will be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
BLINN STUDENT MENTORING PROGRAM RECEIVES LARGE GRANT
The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has awarded a Student Success Acceleration Program Implementation Grant to the Blinn College District. The $180,000 grant is to support the college’s student mentoring program, Blinn Navigators. Navigators is a student-centered program in which volunteer faculty and staff support students in achieving their...
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD ACCEPTS BOND BIDS FOR FOOTBALL FIELD, TRACK, HVAC
The Burton School Board on Monday accepted the remaining bids for the Burton ISD bond project. Trustees unanimously selected the bid of Hellas for $3,125,000 for the football field and track, along with the bid of Round Top HVAC for $2,436,795 for the HVAC system. The board approved the bids after initially tabling action on them during a meeting on November 17th, when it voted on other construction bids.
TAMU PD make a large drug bust over Thanksgiving weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to the Texas A&M University Police Department, a person was arrested after multiple drugs and a large sum of cash was found in their car on Friday, Nov. 25. Police say a wrong way driver was stopped Friday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. Inside the...
Three arrested in College Station catalytic converter theft
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A tip to College Station Police has led to the arrest of three men in a catalytic converter theft. Officers were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Texas Avenue for reports of someone cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. Officers were given a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle – and this vehicle was found at a hotel on University Drive.
TWO ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY NIGHT
A traffic stop late Sunday night in Brenham resulted in the arrest of two Austin-area women. Just past 11 p.m., Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South for an equipment violation. Officer Morong reported immediately smelling the odor of burnt marijuana coming from...
