ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says a Lucrative Opportunity to Make More Money Is on the Way

By Tarot.com
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities . Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading , your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Related: Get a Free Tarot Reading For Further Insight

Card Of The Week

Ace of Pentacles

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you’re on the verge of starting a new financial venture or beginning a profitable project, because it happens to be the Ace of Pentacles . The Ace of Pentacles is signaling that an abundance of new opportunities in your material world is emerging for you this week. Have you been feeling stalled in your career? Has an investment not paid off the way you thought it would? Have you been unable to make money from an idea you had? That could all change now! Keep your eyes and ears peeled as a new beginning in any of these areas could be just around the corner. Whether you decide to take advantage of it is up to you, but the option is certainly there.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

The High Priestess

The High Priestess is primarily a card about intuition. This week, you’re being called to work on your perceptive skills, so that you can fine-tune your ability to hear your inner voice and receive messages from your unconscious mind. Have you been out of balance in a certain area of your life? Are you unsure if you’re on the right path regarding a specific situation? This card is encouraging you to connect with your internal wisdom, because the answer you’re seeking is already inside of you.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For November 2022

Taurus

The World

Your message for the week is one about creating more balance in your life. The Tarot gives you many opportunities to consider this theme, but The World card is quite possibly the ultimate expression of that need. This card is encouraging you to look at every realm of your existence—emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual. Have you been lacking harmony in one of these areas? If so, you’re being advised to not only figure out how to achieve that balance, but how to maintain it as well.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For November 2022

Gemini

Queen of Pentacles

Someone is going to need a little extra TLC this week! The Queen of Pentacles is a true provider—she’s the one who makes sure everyone is fed, the home is tidy, and that she’s giving enough time and attention to her loved ones. When she shows up in a reading, it’s a signal that someone may need more support than usual. Is someone you know struggling, or is it you who could use a shoulder to lean on? If you are feeling in over your head, don’t be afraid to seek out help. Resources are out there, and it’s OK to ask for what you need.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For November 2022

Cancer

Ace of Swords

Your breakthrough moment has arrived! The Ace of Swords signals that the fog is lifting, and you have greater mental clarity this week. It may feel as though you’re viewing the world through a brand-new lens, one that helps you cut through the noise and get to the heart of the matter. Is a situation not what it seems? Has someone been deceiving you? Have you been deceiving yourself? You’re being handed an opportunity to clear the air and see things for exactly what they are.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For November 2022

Leo

3 of Pentacles

The 3 of Pentacles wants to acknowledge that you’re on the right track! Are you working toward something new right now? This card is encouraging you to keep going. Regardless of how grandiose this idea is, you have the skills and capabilities to make it happen. This week is the time to do your homework and prepare, creating a comprehensive plan if you don’t have one already. And don’t be afraid to reach out to others for help—teamwork could take you further than you expected.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For November 2022

Virgo

The Star

You can breathe a little bit easier, because relief has arrived this week! The Star is signaling a reprieve after a period of great change or difficulty. While this turmoil has not been easy for you to go through, you have been able to endure whatever challenges life has thrown your way. What lessons have you learned? What were you able to let go of that was holding you back? How will you move forward differently? Now is the time to shed the old you, so you can emerge as the person you were meant to be.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For November 2022

Libra

5 of Wands

It could feel like you’re caught up in conflict this week! The 5 of Wands indicates you’ve been trying to work toward some type of goal but are being met with obstacles that get in the way of your progress. Perhaps you feel as though your point of view is being challenged, or it could be you’re finding it difficult to work with a specific person. Either way, you’re being challenged this week to truly listen to others’ opinions. You might find that what initially seemed like criticism was actually constructive feedback that will help you in the long run.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For November 2022

Scorpio

The Emperor

The Emperor is encouraging you to have total ownership of your true power! Your life experiences have helped you gain valuable wisdom and insight. How can you use this to help yourself? How can you use this to help others? This week you might be asked for guidance or advice from someone close to you—don’t shy away. Alternately, you may be faced with a difficult personal decision. Don’t worry, you now have the kind of knowledge and perspective that will help you navigate either of these scenarios with positive results.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For November 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48OTaZ_0jOQnkTN00

Sagittarius

2 of Cups

The 2 of Cups recognizes that partnership is going to be center stage for you this week. This partnership could be of the romantic variety, or it might be a something you’ve built with a platonic or professional ally. Even though the relationship you have with this person is still in the early stages, it has the potential to grow into something that will benefit the both of you long-term. Spend time cultivating this relationship now, while also rejoicing in the fact that your combined forces and mutual admiration will take you both far.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For November 2022

Capricorn

The Sun

The Sun is truly shining down on you this week! The Sun card represents abundance, optimism, success, and the warmth of a happy time in your life. It may be that you’ve been going through a tumultuous time in your life, feeling as though there wasn’t an end in sight. Well, it’s always darkest before the dawn—and dawn has arrived! Through these obstacles you’ve learned a lot about yourself and have gained confidence from knowing that you can weather any storm. Enjoy this period of positivity because you’ve earned it.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For November 2022

Aquarius

Knight of Swords

There may be no stopping you this week… but is that a good thing? The Knight of Swords is a card cautioning against going after what you want at all costs. Yes, it’s good to have dogged ambition, but only when you’ve considered all the challenges and consequences first. Before making your move, examine all the variables. What will you gain? What could you lose? Will you be neglecting those around you in pursuit of your goals? Understanding the fine line between determination and obsession could prevent you from potential headaches down the road.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For November 2022

Pisces

Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune reminds you this week that life is full of ups and down. If you’ve been going through a problematic time in your life, this card could signal an end to this difficult period. If you’ve been going through a prosperous period, things could soon return to normal. Don’t lament this change—it is a natural part of growth and a natural part of life. Every experience you have serves a purpose in your understanding of yourself and your situations. Let this card serve as a reminder to embrace the ebbs and flows of life.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For November 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tzt7s_0jOQnkTN00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re About to Receive a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Twists & Turns in Your Love Life

Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says Your Manifestations Are Finally Coming True, So Claim It

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
boldsky.com

Yearly Horoscope 2023: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs

This year generally turns out to be very rewarding for all sun signs. The horoscope prediction for 2023 allows you a better idea of what will be served on your platter and how you will respond to it. Let us get into the details in the article below. Aries: 21...
Bustle

Here's Your Horoscope For December 2022

This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
Terry Mansfield

Asking Your Guardian Angel

When it comes to matters of faith, some people feel more comfortable asking their guardian angel for guidance than talking to a religious leader or close friends or family. If you're one of those people, this article is for you.
suggest.com

November 27-December 3 Horoscope: When The Going Gets Tough…

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
StyleCaster

Justin Just Reacted to Jen Denying Claims Brad ‘Left’ Her Because She ‘Wouldn’t Give Him a Kid’

A supportive ex! Justin Theroux just reacted to Jennifer Aniston opening up about her infertility issues. The Mosquito Coast star expressed his love for his ex-wife when she posted about her tell-all Allure cover story. On November 9, Jennifer posted a picture of her Allure cover shoot on her Instagram. “End of an era. Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue ,” she captioned the post. In the accompanying cover story, The Morning Show star revealed her baby journey and her struggles with infertility. Justin commented two encouraging emojis on the post, “ .” Many...
Elite Daily

Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs

There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
StyleCaster

Prepare to Swoon, Because Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Proof That Romance Is Not Dead

After a heavy-duty eclipse season, your love horoscope for the week of November 14 to 20 feels like a breath of fresh air. You’re coming away from all the intensity of letting go of your past and embracing a new future. Cheers to laying down the groundwork for stronger and more satisfying relationships! If you’re coming out of hiding and feeling inspired to get out there and have fun, you’ll adore what this week has in store for love! On November 15, Venus in Scorpio will form a beautiful trine with Jupiter in Pisces, paving the way for a surge of...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You Follow Your Intuition & Embrace Your Psychic Powers

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 14 to 20 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse

Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune.  The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But They Have Nothing to Be Afraid Of

Without getting caught up in the could’ve, should’ve, would’ves, take a moment to reflect on the lessons you endured during Scorpio season. As this season comes to a close, there will be parts of yourself that are ready to be purged, in order for you to step into the highest vibration of your being. This doesn’t take away from the fact that three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 21 to 27, but it brings perspective at the very least.  Have you been succumbing to the fears that inhibit you from venturing into the unknown? Rising above this...
StyleCaster

Taurus—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Stand Up For Yourself, Even if That Scares You

Your Taurus horoscope for December 2022 starts off on a passionate, but intense note. Sagittarius season is underway, bringing the sun to your eighth house of death and rebirth. And although this may coincide with the shedding of skin and the letting go of outdated attachments, it’s also healing you in ways you never knew you needed. However, Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini in your second house of pride and ownership on December 1, which may shine a light on ways you’ve been cheated out of what you deserve. If someone is taking more than you’ve offered and...
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 11/29/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Don't rock the boat - no matter how insulted you feel. You're close to getting what you want and can withstand a little ego bruising. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It's time to hold a prospective buyer or client's feet to the fire. The last thing you need is to be kept hanging. Give this person twenty-four hours to make a decision.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 29, 2022

The performance of affection is not affection. The same goes for every other emotion, the integrity of which will be easily read today. It is far better to be up front than to try and put on a good front. The Mercury opposition suggests that everyone can see past appearances, so you may as well focus on finding the best way to say the truth.
Bustle

If You Pull The World Tarot Card, Expect Big Changes To Come Your Way

Whether you’re pulling tarot cards on love, career, or life in general, the World is a great card to get. Like the other cards in the major arcana, the World signifies that major change on the horizon. In particular, the end of a cycle is near. But there’s so much spiritual meaning behind the World card, and below, professional tarot readers share everything you need to know when it comes up in a reading.
Psych Centra

Narcissists and housework

A partner with narcissism will try to manipulate and criticize you into doing all the housework. Here’s how to handle it. Splitting housework can be tricky even among the most easy-going of partners. After all, we all come to the table with certain expectations, habits, priorities, and energy levels.
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy