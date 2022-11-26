ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR MLK PARKWAY BEGINS DEC. 5

A major road reconstruction project begins Monday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Brenham. The work will take place between North Park Street and Burleson Street and will consist of removing the current pavement, resurfacing the road with concrete, and replacing some sections of curb and gutter. The project is expected to last until March 31, 2023.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBS WELL REPRESENTED ON THE ALL DISTRICT TEAM

Defensive Newcomer of the Year: JaBreon Moore (So.) 1st Team Offense: QB Rylan Wooten (Sr.), WR Reid Robinson (Sr.), WR Ian Stelter (Sr.), OL Logan Marshall (Sr.), OL Eric Aschenbeck (Sr.), OL Kade Lasagna (Sr.), K Grant Mayfield (Sr.), and DS Blake Robinson (Jr.) 1st Team Defense: DT Miguel Rodriguez...
BRENHAM, TX
Community Impact Houston

80-acre Montgomery Bend development coming to FM 1097

Single-family homes will be developed on 80 acres in Montgomery Bend. (Courtesy Google Maps) Pulte Homes has purchased 80 acres on FM 1097 that will be developed for single-family homes in Montgomery Bend, according to Senior Vice President of Colliers Harrison Kane, who represented the buyer. According to Kane, a timeline for construction beginning was unknown as of press time. The land will consist of 309 lots that measure 50 feet wide, Kane said in an interview. Despite the city of Montgomery typically only approving 70-foot-wide lots, an exception was made for this development, Kane said.
MONTGOMERY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM VFW AUXILIARY TO HOST BREAKFAST WITH SANTA SATURDAY

The Brenham VFW Auxiliary 7104 invites children and families this Saturday to have breakfast with Santa. The breakfast will be held at VFW Post 7104, located at 1200 East Tom Green Street, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 2-10 can visit with Santa and enjoy breakfast with him. Entry...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Gene’s Appliance Co. celebrates 50 years of hometown service

Five decades after opening up shop in Hallettsville, Gene’s Appliance Co. continues to provide appliances to local homes and businesses with a business model centered around their original motto: “We service what we sell.”. To commemorate 50 years of continuous operation in Lavaca County, Lucielle Drozd and the...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

26TH ANNUAL ROUND TOP TOUR OF HOMES ON SATURDAY

The Round Top Area Historical Society is holding their 26th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend. The tour, which runs from 11am-5pm Saturday, features seven properties that have been decorated for Christmas. The properties include:. A modern farmhouse owned by Zach Lamberth and Cara Vasquez at 309 North Live...
ROUND TOP, TX
mocomotive.com

PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY NIGHT

A traffic stop late Sunday night in Brenham resulted in the arrest of two Austin-area women. Just past 11 p.m., Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South for an equipment violation. Officer Morong reported immediately smelling the odor of burnt marijuana coming from...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

NILLA NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Nilla as its Pet of the Week. Nilla is an adult female husky shepherd mix that is spayed, microchipped and current on all her vaccinations. Brenham Animal Services says Nilla is a joy to be around, as she has a great personality and...
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested in College Station catalytic converter theft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A tip to College Station Police has led to the arrest of three men in a catalytic converter theft. Officers were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Texas Avenue for reports of someone cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. Officers were given a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle – and this vehicle was found at a hotel on University Drive.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Traffic stop in Navasota leads to drug bust

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A late-night traffic stop Sunday in Navasota led to a drug bust and the arrest of a teenager. Police stopped a vehicle just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of N LaSalle. Officers said they made contact with the men inside and detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and over one pound of marijuana, over 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and paraphernalia used in distribution and packaging were located.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M police officers say they discovered drugs inside the car of a wrong-way driver who was stopped last week on University Drive. The traffic stop was made on Friday, November 25th just after 4 p.m. on University Drive near Tauber Street. Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek is warning residents about phone scams going on in the area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls regarding scammers calling citizens claiming to be with Medicare, the IRS, or other agencies. Korenek says that many of these groups operate outside the country where...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy