RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR MLK PARKWAY BEGINS DEC. 5
A major road reconstruction project begins Monday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Brenham. The work will take place between North Park Street and Burleson Street and will consist of removing the current pavement, resurfacing the road with concrete, and replacing some sections of curb and gutter. The project is expected to last until March 31, 2023.
BRENHAM CUBS WELL REPRESENTED ON THE ALL DISTRICT TEAM
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: JaBreon Moore (So.) 1st Team Offense: QB Rylan Wooten (Sr.), WR Reid Robinson (Sr.), WR Ian Stelter (Sr.), OL Logan Marshall (Sr.), OL Eric Aschenbeck (Sr.), OL Kade Lasagna (Sr.), K Grant Mayfield (Sr.), and DS Blake Robinson (Jr.) 1st Team Defense: DT Miguel Rodriguez...
80-acre Montgomery Bend development coming to FM 1097
Single-family homes will be developed on 80 acres in Montgomery Bend. (Courtesy Google Maps) Pulte Homes has purchased 80 acres on FM 1097 that will be developed for single-family homes in Montgomery Bend, according to Senior Vice President of Colliers Harrison Kane, who represented the buyer. According to Kane, a timeline for construction beginning was unknown as of press time. The land will consist of 309 lots that measure 50 feet wide, Kane said in an interview. Despite the city of Montgomery typically only approving 70-foot-wide lots, an exception was made for this development, Kane said.
BRENHAM VFW AUXILIARY TO HOST BREAKFAST WITH SANTA SATURDAY
The Brenham VFW Auxiliary 7104 invites children and families this Saturday to have breakfast with Santa. The breakfast will be held at VFW Post 7104, located at 1200 East Tom Green Street, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 2-10 can visit with Santa and enjoy breakfast with him. Entry...
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH OF GAY HILL TO HOST DRIVE-THRU NATIVITY DEC. 18
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Gay Hill will once again host a live nativity scene to celebrate the Christmas season. The church’s 10th annual drive-thru nativity will be on display on Sunday, December 18th. From 6 to 8 p.m., guests can see the live nativity, featuring a variety...
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
Gene’s Appliance Co. celebrates 50 years of hometown service
Five decades after opening up shop in Hallettsville, Gene’s Appliance Co. continues to provide appliances to local homes and businesses with a business model centered around their original motto: “We service what we sell.”. To commemorate 50 years of continuous operation in Lavaca County, Lucielle Drozd and the...
26TH ANNUAL ROUND TOP TOUR OF HOMES ON SATURDAY
The Round Top Area Historical Society is holding their 26th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend. The tour, which runs from 11am-5pm Saturday, features seven properties that have been decorated for Christmas. The properties include:. A modern farmhouse owned by Zach Lamberth and Cara Vasquez at 309 North Live...
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
TWO ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY NIGHT
A traffic stop late Sunday night in Brenham resulted in the arrest of two Austin-area women. Just past 11 p.m., Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South for an equipment violation. Officer Morong reported immediately smelling the odor of burnt marijuana coming from...
NILLA NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Nilla as its Pet of the Week. Nilla is an adult female husky shepherd mix that is spayed, microchipped and current on all her vaccinations. Brenham Animal Services says Nilla is a joy to be around, as she has a great personality and...
Driver Whose Car Struck A College Station Apartment Building Several Times Is Arrested For DWI With A Prior Conviction
College Station police responded Thanksgiving night to the report of a car hitting an apartment building multiple times. According to the CSPD arrest report, the driver’s breath alcohol level was around three times the legal limit at .256 and .238. 45 year old Salvador Lorenzo-Monterrozo of College Station was...
Three arrested in College Station catalytic converter theft
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A tip to College Station Police has led to the arrest of three men in a catalytic converter theft. Officers were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Texas Avenue for reports of someone cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. Officers were given a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle – and this vehicle was found at a hotel on University Drive.
Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges
The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges. Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.
Traffic stop in Navasota leads to drug bust
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A late-night traffic stop Sunday in Navasota led to a drug bust and the arrest of a teenager. Police stopped a vehicle just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of N LaSalle. Officers said they made contact with the men inside and detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and over one pound of marijuana, over 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and paraphernalia used in distribution and packaging were located.
Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M police officers say they discovered drugs inside the car of a wrong-way driver who was stopped last week on University Drive. The traffic stop was made on Friday, November 25th just after 4 p.m. on University Drive near Tauber Street. Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek is warning residents about phone scams going on in the area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls regarding scammers calling citizens claiming to be with Medicare, the IRS, or other agencies. Korenek says that many of these groups operate outside the country where...
