WFMZ-TV Online
Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park
HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
West Chester Man Charged With Trying To Kill Mom On Thanksgiving: Police
A 42-year-old suburban Philadelphia man has been charged with trying to kill his mom on Thanksgiving authorities said. Michael D. Giffing is accused of assaulting his mom, Dorothy Giffing, around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, West Chester police said. Authorities responded to the home on the 300 Block of...
Scammer Stole Thousands From Bucks County Grandmother, Police Say
A scam caller who stole thousands of dollars from a Bucks County grandmother is now facing jail time, according to authorities. Police in Falls Township charged Christopher Mauricio, 19, of Philadelphia, with two felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property, the department announced. Investigators say Mauricio ran an elaborate...
Son accused of severely assaulting his father
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say a son left his father severely injured during an assault. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 9:00 p.m. troopers were told of a 77-year-old victim who was severely assaulted. Through further investigation, police say the victim was […]
Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA
The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect sought in ‘likely accidental’ shooting of 11-year-old
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A girl is in critical condition after being shot in the clubhouse of a Berks County development, police say. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laurel Springs development off of East Neversink Road, Exeter Township police said. Someone in the men's bathroom shot...
Stray Bullet Injures 11-Year-Old Girl In Berks County Clubhouse: Police
An 11-year-old Berks County girl was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest after authorities say she was struck by a stray bullet. Police in Exeter Township were called to the clubhouse at Laurel Springs housing development on East Neversink Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the department said.
Man kills himself after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend, authorities say
A man died by suicide Monday after he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend at her Deptford home, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Ogden Road home at 6:50 p.m. and found the bodies of 47-year-old Erin Gatier and William Beattie, also 47, of Buena, inside, the office said.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Man in Relation to Seizure of Over 200 Animals from Summit Township Farm
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case that involved over 200 animals being rescued and placed in the care of the A.N.N.A. Shelter. Gregory Havican, 49 of Erie faces a total of 163 charges. Havican is being charged with the following:. 78 Felony...
CBS News
Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
fox29.com
DA: Bucks County woman sentenced for crash that killed Army vet, 2 DUIs
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A woman could spend up to five years behind bars for the death of a Korean War veteran killed in a car crash nearly two years ago in Bucks County. Adrienne Breslin, 46, pleaded guilty in August to homicide by vehicle and related charges for the deadly crash that occurred on March 25, 2021.
Woman Kills Man Who Stabbed Her In Philadelphia: Police
A Philadelphia woman shot and killed a man who stabbed her during an argument, authorities say. City police were dispatched to a home on the 3200 block of West Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 for a report of a person with a gun, the department told Daily Voice.
DEA, Police Investigate Murder Victim Dumped On Delco Street
Investigators believe the man found dead with multiple stab wounds on a Delaware County side street earlier this month was murdered elsewhere and then dumped there. Police in Norwood were called to Darby Crescent Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the department said in a release. There, officers found the body of a man killed "under suspicious circumstances," they said.
aroundambler.com
Ambler police seeking to identify suspect shown in video on porch and attempting to enter vehicle
The Ambler Borough Police Department has released a video of an incident on the 100 block of North Main Street from October 29th that shows a male suspect rummaging through items on a porch and attempting to enter a car. It took place at approximately 8:13 p.m. According to police, the resident of the home does not know the male in the video.
NBC Philadelphia
Robbery Suspect Captured Following Barricade at King of Prussia Apartment
A robbery suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation at a King of Prussia apartment complex, police said. The ordeal began Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police said a man walked into the AT&T Wireless store on 305 Second Avenue in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, implied that he had a handgun and ordered the sales clerk to give him several cell phones. The man then fled the area, according to investigators.
Bucks County woman sentenced in 2021 crash that killed Korean War veteran
Deadly Crash: Andrienne Breslin's Durango crashed head-on with a vehicle being driven by 87-year-old Korean War veteran Irwin Linder.
Man involved in fatal Port Richmond crash charged
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with his involvement in a crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a man in a wheelchair dead and two others injured over the weekend in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday. Efrain Rosario was charged with VUFA-no license and VUFA. Police say it's unclear if Rosario was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues after police were chasing the suspects in an alleged stolen Cadillac. It left 38-year-old Bill Repka, the man in a wheelchair, dead. A 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also injured after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Rosario was one of four suspects inside the vehicle that took off after the crash, according to police.Three suspects are still on the run. On Sunday, friends set up a memorial for Repka where the crash happened. "They should pay for what they've done," a friend of Repka told CBS Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Porch pirates hit Hackettstown home, twice
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying porch pirates. The thefts happened Sunday evening at a home on West Moore Street in Hackettstown, police said. Doorbell video shows three people go up to the porch and take a package at...
