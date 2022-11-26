ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park

HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
HAMBURG, PA
WBRE

Son accused of severely assaulting his father

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say a son left his father severely injured during an assault. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 9:00 p.m. troopers were told of a 77-year-old victim who was severely assaulted. Through further investigation, police say the victim was […]
DINGMANS FERRY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA

The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect sought in ‘likely accidental’ shooting of 11-year-old

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A girl is in critical condition after being shot in the clubhouse of a Berks County development, police say. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laurel Springs development off of East Neversink Road, Exeter Township police said. Someone in the men's bathroom shot...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

DEA, Police Investigate Murder Victim Dumped On Delco Street

Investigators believe the man found dead with multiple stab wounds on a Delaware County side street earlier this month was murdered elsewhere and then dumped there. Police in Norwood were called to Darby Crescent Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the department said in a release. There, officers found the body of a man killed "under suspicious circumstances," they said.
NORWOOD, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Robbery Suspect Captured Following Barricade at King of Prussia Apartment

A robbery suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation at a King of Prussia apartment complex, police said. The ordeal began Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police said a man walked into the AT&T Wireless store on 305 Second Avenue in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, implied that he had a handgun and ordered the sales clerk to give him several cell phones. The man then fled the area, according to investigators.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man involved in fatal Port Richmond crash charged

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with his involvement in a crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a man in a wheelchair dead and two others injured over the weekend in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday. Efrain Rosario was charged with VUFA-no license and VUFA. Police say it's unclear if Rosario was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues after police were chasing the suspects in an alleged stolen Cadillac. It left 38-year-old Bill Repka, the man in a wheelchair, dead. A 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also injured after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Rosario was one of four suspects inside the vehicle that took off after the crash, according to police.Three suspects are still on the run. On Sunday, friends set up a memorial for Repka where the crash happened. "They should pay for what they've done," a friend of Repka told CBS Philadelphia. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Porch pirates hit Hackettstown home, twice

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying porch pirates. The thefts happened Sunday evening at a home on West Moore Street in Hackettstown, police said. Doorbell video shows three people go up to the porch and take a package at...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ

