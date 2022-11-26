Read full article on original website
Roberto
3d ago
YumaJoy, Fine observation, next stop for him…murder…then back to Mexico! It will never change unless we the people change it!
Elisa Rodriguez
3d ago
Instead of holding up the car wash at gun point, he should have asked if they were hiring. People are desperate now a days. We don’t know why he done it. Maybe he has a family to feed.
Roberto
3d ago
Joel, Perhaps he walked through the automatic washer! But wait…wouldn’t that mean that he decided to come clean.
Related
Arizona speeder faces charges after refusing to identify himself
A man faces charges after passing police at 72 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, and refusing to identify himself, police said. Omar Aguilar was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence (slightest degree), refusal to provide a truthful name and excessive speeding, police reported.
AZFamily
Bystander uses pepper spray to help Buckeye police officer arresting alleged shoplifter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Buckeye officer is being treated for an injury to his arm after stopping a reported shoplifter on Tuesday afternoon. Buckeye police say an officer responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart near Watson Road. When the officer tried to arrest the possible suspect, they tried to get away. A nearby witness saw the struggle and sprayed pepper spray at the person.
AZFamily
Family mourns 21-year-old woman killed by impaired driver in Pinal County
Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect who stole van in Tempe arrested after I-17 pursuit ends in crash, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - A man who Tempe Police say stole a van Monday afternoon was arrested following a pursuit that ended in a crash on Interstate 17. The unidentified suspect stole an unoccupied running van in downtown Tempe around 1 p.m. near 3rd Street and Mill Avenue. Shortly after, a...
12news.com
Records reveal brutal new details of recent shooting at a Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX — Recently released court documents have given new details on an apparently calculated shooting outside of a Phoenix gas station that left one man dead over the weekend. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Eduardo Quintero was seen by multiple witnesses shooting another man at a...
KOLD-TV
Man dies days after crash on First Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 44-year-old man is dead after he succumbed to injuries he sustained after being hit by a car on Thursday, Nov. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 7 p.m. that evening to the 4400 block of North First Avenue, near East Wetmore Road, where they found 44-year-old Austin Dean Henderson suffering from serious injuries. He was then taken to Banner UMC.
AZFamily
Woman identified after being found shot to death at west Phoenix hotel; police ask public for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking the public for help after a woman was found shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel Saturday afternoon. Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Saturday to a hotel located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the woman, now identified as 23-year-old Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez was found dead inside a room after being discovered by a maintenance worker. When officers arrived, they learned she had been shot but didn’t describe the extent of her injuries nor if there were any signs of trauma.
Authorities identify family members killed in rollover crash on Arizona freeway
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from...
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a dog that was stolen and then abandoned in Marana. The Marana Police Department said Bruno was taken by a suspect from his backyard Saturday night. The suspect was later arrested, but Bruno is still missing. Bruno, around 12 years...
1 Person Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened near Old Father and Cortaro around 3 p.m. According to the officials, one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.
AZFamily
Impaired driver was going 80 mph before deadly crash in Pinal County, deputies say
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an impaired driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in the Ak-Chin Indian Community that killed a woman Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., PCSO deputies responded to a three-car crash near Ralston Road and Fanner Drive. Deputies say 19-year-old...
Arizona Town To Pay $8 Million to Widow of Daniel Shaver, Shot While Crawling Unarmed Toward Police
The Arizona Republic reports that the town of Mesa, Arizona, reached an $8 million settlement last week with the widow of Daniel Shaver. Shaver is the unarmed man who was fatally shot while crawling down a hallway on his hands and knees toward police officers, begging them not to shoot him.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads
Phoenix PD says, they responded to a shooting call at a gas station where an adult male shot another adult male
AZFamily
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
KOLD-TV
Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix. Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in crash on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s east side late Monday, Nov. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was hit near the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road. The TPD said the...
AZFamily
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three members of the same family are dead after a rollover crash on I-10 near Casa Grande last week. Four other family members were injured in the crash on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a family of seven was...
Three of Pima County's parks on the Loop vandalized
Pima County said the vandalism will cost $5 thousand and the bathroom parts could take up to a month to come in.
80-year-old Valley woman missing since May found dead
PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north side of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from Alzheimer's. Phoenix police...
themesatribune.com
Mesa pays $8M to widow of ex-cop’s victim
Mesa has agreed to pay $8 million to Daniel Shaver’s widow and two children to settle her claims against the city over his 2016 shooting death at an east Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford. Attorneys for Shaver’s widow Laney Sweet filed a notice of settlement...
