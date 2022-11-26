ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona City, AZ

Comments / 14

Roberto
3d ago

YumaJoy, Fine observation, next stop for him…murder…then back to Mexico! It will never change unless we the people change it!

Reply
6
Elisa Rodriguez
3d ago

Instead of holding up the car wash at gun point, he should have asked if they were hiring. People are desperate now a days. We don’t know why he done it. Maybe he has a family to feed.

Reply(1)
4
Roberto
3d ago

Joel, Perhaps he walked through the automatic washer! But wait…wouldn’t that mean that he decided to come clean.

Reply(1)
3
 

AZFamily

Bystander uses pepper spray to help Buckeye police officer arresting alleged shoplifter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Buckeye officer is being treated for an injury to his arm after stopping a reported shoplifter on Tuesday afternoon. Buckeye police say an officer responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart near Watson Road. When the officer tried to arrest the possible suspect, they tried to get away. A nearby witness saw the struggle and sprayed pepper spray at the person.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family mourns 21-year-old woman killed by impaired driver in Pinal County

Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies days after crash on First Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 44-year-old man is dead after he succumbed to injuries he sustained after being hit by a car on Thursday, Nov. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 7 p.m. that evening to the 4400 block of North First Avenue, near East Wetmore Road, where they found 44-year-old Austin Dean Henderson suffering from serious injuries. He was then taken to Banner UMC.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Woman identified after being found shot to death at west Phoenix hotel; police ask public for help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking the public for help after a woman was found shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel Saturday afternoon. Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Saturday to a hotel located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the woman, now identified as 23-year-old Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez was found dead inside a room after being discovered by a maintenance worker. When officers arrived, they learned she had been shot but didn’t describe the extent of her injuries nor if there were any signs of trauma.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a dog that was stolen and then abandoned in Marana. The Marana Police Department said Bruno was taken by a suspect from his backyard Saturday night. The suspect was later arrested, but Bruno is still missing. Bruno, around 12 years...
MARANA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix. Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian killed in crash on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s east side late Monday, Nov. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was hit near the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road. The TPD said the...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

80-year-old Valley woman missing since May found dead

PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north side of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from Alzheimer's. Phoenix police...
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa pays $8M to widow of ex-cop’s victim

Mesa has agreed to pay $8 million to Daniel Shaver’s widow and two children to settle her claims against the city over his 2016 shooting death at an east Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford. Attorneys for Shaver’s widow Laney Sweet filed a notice of settlement...
MESA, AZ

