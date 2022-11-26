ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa Boulevard Reopened Saturday Morning Following Police Activity

PLEASANT HILL (BCN) 'A major thoroughfare in Pleasant Hill reopened early Saturday morning following police activity there. A Pleasant Hill police spokesperson said early Saturday that Contra Costa Boulevard has reopened to traffic. It was closed at Ellinwood Drive,. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Police Searching For Suspect Following Fatal Shooting

NEWARK (BCN) Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:22 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, CA
Update: BART station reopens after closure prompted by man's fall onto tracks

HAYWARD (BCN) BART's Hayward station has reopened after a man fell into the trackway as a train approached Friday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. At about 9:15 a.m., the man suffered some sort of medical episode and fell onto the tracks as a train approached, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.
HAYWARD, CA
Police Investigating Robbery On Highway 1

PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
PACIFICA, CA
Police Investigating Shooting

PLEASANT HILL (BCN) Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Man Sought After Walking Away From Inmate Work Camp

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is seeking a 22-year-old man who walked away from an inmate work camp in Solano County on Thursday. Raul Mejia was discovered missing at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp, according to the CDCR. Mejia came into...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
The Daily 11-30-22 San Francisco's new self-cleaning public toilets worry me

Twenty-five sleek, modernized public toilets — or “amenipods” — are slated to roll out on the streets of San Francisco as part of a new 20-year contract with the city, the two companies behind them announced. Funded by Paris-based “street furniture” company JCDecaux and designed by architecture firm SmithGroup, they’ve been lauded as futuristic and state-of-the-art by local news outlets. The first one was installed last week at Embarcadero Plaza. SFGATE's Ariana Bindman had to see the Parisian bathroom for herself: "My immediate thought was, 'This is nicer than most bathrooms in people’s houses, including my own,'" writes Bindman. "But there was just one problem: Everything inside was soaking wet."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
