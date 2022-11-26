Read full article on original website
Contra Costa Boulevard Reopened Saturday Morning Following Police Activity
PLEASANT HILL (BCN) 'A major thoroughfare in Pleasant Hill reopened early Saturday morning following police activity there. A Pleasant Hill police spokesperson said early Saturday that Contra Costa Boulevard has reopened to traffic. It was closed at Ellinwood Drive,. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
Burglars ram SUV into Oakland store in attempted ATM robbery, officials say
The burglars tried to take the store's ATM, then fled in a second vehicle after having difficulty removing the SUV from the building.
Police Searching For Suspect Following Fatal Shooting
NEWARK (BCN) Police in Newark are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a man Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:22 p.m., Newark police officers received a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
4 people hospitalized after 16-vehicle crash involving a bus near Daly City Target
All four people with injuries were brought to San Francisco General Hospital, and one of them is in critical condition.
Update: BART station reopens after closure prompted by man's fall onto tracks
HAYWARD (BCN) BART's Hayward station has reopened after a man fell into the trackway as a train approached Friday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. At about 9:15 a.m., the man suffered some sort of medical episode and fell onto the tracks as a train approached, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.
Da: No Murder Charge In Gas Station Shooting Because Clerk Chased After Suspects
ANTIOCH (BCN) Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton on Thursday said a man who allegedly shot and killed an Antioch gas station employee last weekend is not being charged with murder because the employee had chased the suspects after they had fled from the station's convenience store. Ronald Jackson...
Police Investigating Robbery On Highway 1
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
Police Investigating Shooting
PLEASANT HILL (BCN) Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers...
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Man Sought After Walking Away From Inmate Work Camp
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is seeking a 22-year-old man who walked away from an inmate work camp in Solano County on Thursday. Raul Mejia was discovered missing at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp, according to the CDCR. Mejia came into...
Tough-on-crime SFPD killer robots prove San Francisco can be saved
"Eight forward-thinking members of the Board of Supervisors are ready to disrupt the robocop space."
Here's how cold it is across the San Francisco Bay Area
The bone-chilling conditions came after a storm system delivered a heavy dose of rain.
San Francisco’s Zuni Café announces brief closure due to COVID cases among staff
Zuni Café announced on Wednesday that it would close for a week following several staffers becoming ill with COVID-19. A message posted to its storefront and business website shared that the restaurant would be closed beginning Nov. 30 and reopen on Dec. 7 due to “an upsurge of COVID cases within our team members.”
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
Amazon delivery van reportedly stolen in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury
The van was allegedly stolen on Page Street in broad daylight.
San Francisco's self-cleaning public toilets make me scared for the future
"Mysterious vacuum sounds and clanging noises emanated from behind its curved closed doors."
Salesforce may eliminate more downtown San Francisco office space in the future
The company already began eliminating office space over the summer.
The Daily 11-30-22 San Francisco's new self-cleaning public toilets worry me
Twenty-five sleek, modernized public toilets — or “amenipods” — are slated to roll out on the streets of San Francisco as part of a new 20-year contract with the city, the two companies behind them announced. Funded by Paris-based “street furniture” company JCDecaux and designed by architecture firm SmithGroup, they’ve been lauded as futuristic and state-of-the-art by local news outlets. The first one was installed last week at Embarcadero Plaza. SFGATE's Ariana Bindman had to see the Parisian bathroom for herself: "My immediate thought was, 'This is nicer than most bathrooms in people’s houses, including my own,'" writes Bindman. "But there was just one problem: Everything inside was soaking wet."
Answers to the most curious questions about the San Francisco Bay
Are there really sharks in the Bay?
