kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS BRENHAM CHRISTMAS STROLL, LIVE NATIVITY SCENE
Two holiday events this weekend in Brenham will be previewed during tomorrow’s (Tuesday) Community Corner program on KWHI. Brenham Main Street Manager Monique Breaux will talk about the Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade in downtown Brenham on Friday and Saturday. Tamara Beard will discuss the Church of Jesus Christ...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here’s some early December holiday events in B-CS
Holiday season is here and festivities are underway. Here’s a look at holiday events around Bryan-College Station throughout the first half of December. The city of Bryan will hold its free Holiday Magic event Thursday at Sue Haswell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Festivities include a snow hill, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, train rides and more. A free shuttle will be offered for those who park at Blinn College.
kwhi.com
26TH ANNUAL ROUND TOP TOUR OF HOMES ON SATURDAY
The Round Top Area Historical Society is holding their 26th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend. The tour, which runs from 11am-5pm Saturday, features seven properties that have been decorated for Christmas. The properties include:. A modern farmhouse owned by Zach Lamberth and Cara Vasquez at 309 North Live...
Bryan Animal Center offers $5 adoptions through Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center is offering adoptions for $5 as part of it's "Give Thanks Adoption Special" through Wednesday, Nov. 30. No appointment is necessary, just come in during business hours and fill out an application. The Bryan Animal Center is open Tuesday though Friday from...
kwhi.com
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH OF GAY HILL TO HOST DRIVE-THRU NATIVITY DEC. 18
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Gay Hill will once again host a live nativity scene to celebrate the Christmas season. The church’s 10th annual drive-thru nativity will be on display on Sunday, December 18th. From 6 to 8 p.m., guests can see the live nativity, featuring a variety...
kwhi.com
BURTON CHRISTMAS MARKET COMING DECEMBER 10
The Burton Heritage Society and the Burton Chamber of Commerce are inviting the public to the Burton Christmas Market. The Burton Christmas Market is Saturday, December 10, from noon-4pm. The Market will feature hand-crafted local items, baked goods, and more at the Burton Railroad Depot and the Burton Roadhouse. If...
fox44news.com
Prayer & Support event to be held for Rudder HS coach
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week. Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect
This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
kwhi.com
NILLA NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Nilla as its Pet of the Week. Nilla is an adult female husky shepherd mix that is spayed, microchipped and current on all her vaccinations. Brenham Animal Services says Nilla is a joy to be around, as she has a great personality and...
KBTX.com
Fire damages detached garage behind Bryan home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters responded to a fire Monday afternoon that damaged a detached garage behind a home. The home sits on the corner of Indiana Ave and Wilhem Drive. Before firefighters arrived, large flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring out of the backyard. Nobody was...
KBTX.com
Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people using services
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At the the Christian Community Service Center, the shelves are full, but they won’t stay that way for long. “For most of the year it’s been very up. We’re slowly adding people back in of course it’s picking up now since September.” Volunteer Director, Patricia Gaston said.
kwhi.com
ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR MLK PARKWAY BEGINS DEC. 5
A major road reconstruction project begins Monday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Brenham. The work will take place between North Park Street and Burleson Street and will consist of removing the current pavement, resurfacing the road with concrete, and replacing some sections of curb and gutter. The project is expected to last until March 31, 2023.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police warn residents about porch thefts during holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Record numbers of people shopped online this Cyber Monday. Websites saw over 11 billion shoppers buy products. Bryan Police say this is around the time they start to see calls about packages being stolen from porches, but they say there are a few preventative measures residents can take.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
1,400-acre development planned near Hwy. 249, FM 1486
Johnson Development and IHP Capital Partners have purchased land for a 1,400-acre development set to be built near the intersection of Hwy. 249 and FM 1486. (Courtesy Johnson Development) Johnson Development and IHP Capital Partners have purchased land for a 1,400-acre development set to be built near the intersection of...
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD, community rally around injured high school coach following fiery crash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students, family, staff and community members are gathering at Rudder High School Football Field Monday night for a prayer and support service for one of their own. It’s been a little over a week since a deadly crash on Highway 6 involving a bus for Santa’s...
KBTX.com
Realtor Cherry Ruffino: ‘Everybody needs to buy a home, it’s your future’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re switching it up this week by stepping away from Hot Homes. However, Cherry Ruffino stopped by The Three tobtalk about interest rates and the fluctuating market. Ruffino says if you are buying a home or thinking about it, you are on the right path.
