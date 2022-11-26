ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kwhi.com

COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS BRENHAM CHRISTMAS STROLL, LIVE NATIVITY SCENE

Two holiday events this weekend in Brenham will be previewed during tomorrow’s (Tuesday) Community Corner program on KWHI. Brenham Main Street Manager Monique Breaux will talk about the Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade in downtown Brenham on Friday and Saturday. Tamara Beard will discuss the Church of Jesus Christ...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here’s some early December holiday events in B-CS

Holiday season is here and festivities are underway. Here’s a look at holiday events around Bryan-College Station throughout the first half of December. The city of Bryan will hold its free Holiday Magic event Thursday at Sue Haswell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Festivities include a snow hill, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, train rides and more. A free shuttle will be offered for those who park at Blinn College.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

26TH ANNUAL ROUND TOP TOUR OF HOMES ON SATURDAY

The Round Top Area Historical Society is holding their 26th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend. The tour, which runs from 11am-5pm Saturday, features seven properties that have been decorated for Christmas. The properties include:. A modern farmhouse owned by Zach Lamberth and Cara Vasquez at 309 North Live...
ROUND TOP, TX
KAGS

Bryan Animal Center offers $5 adoptions through Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center is offering adoptions for $5 as part of it's "Give Thanks Adoption Special" through Wednesday, Nov. 30. No appointment is necessary, just come in during business hours and fill out an application. The Bryan Animal Center is open Tuesday though Friday from...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON CHRISTMAS MARKET COMING DECEMBER 10

The Burton Heritage Society and the Burton Chamber of Commerce are inviting the public to the Burton Christmas Market. The Burton Christmas Market is Saturday, December 10, from noon-4pm. The Market will feature hand-crafted local items, baked goods, and more at the Burton Railroad Depot and the Burton Roadhouse. If...
BURTON, TX
fox44news.com

Prayer & Support event to be held for Rudder HS coach

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week. Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.
BRYAN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect

This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
SPRING, TX
kwhi.com

NILLA NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Nilla as its Pet of the Week. Nilla is an adult female husky shepherd mix that is spayed, microchipped and current on all her vaccinations. Brenham Animal Services says Nilla is a joy to be around, as she has a great personality and...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Fire damages detached garage behind Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters responded to a fire Monday afternoon that damaged a detached garage behind a home. The home sits on the corner of Indiana Ave and Wilhem Drive. Before firefighters arrived, large flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring out of the backyard. Nobody was...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people using services

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At the the Christian Community Service Center, the shelves are full, but they won’t stay that way for long. “For most of the year it’s been very up. We’re slowly adding people back in of course it’s picking up now since September.” Volunteer Director, Patricia Gaston said.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR MLK PARKWAY BEGINS DEC. 5

A major road reconstruction project begins Monday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Brenham. The work will take place between North Park Street and Burleson Street and will consist of removing the current pavement, resurfacing the road with concrete, and replacing some sections of curb and gutter. The project is expected to last until March 31, 2023.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Police warn residents about porch thefts during holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Record numbers of people shopped online this Cyber Monday. Websites saw over 11 billion shoppers buy products. Bryan Police say this is around the time they start to see calls about packages being stolen from porches, but they say there are a few preventative measures residents can take.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX

