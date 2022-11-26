ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Related
GreenMatters

Biden Promised “Nature-Based Solutions” to Fight Climate Change — What Does That Mean?

COP27 came and went, but many are still reflecting on the messages, announcements, and decisions made throughout the annual conference. One topic that many are seeking clarity on, however, is Biden's statement about "nature-based solutions." The 47th U.S. president announced his administration would be funneling $25 billion into "nature-based solutions" to fight climate change.
GreenMatters

Al Gore Presents Climate TRACE's AI-Based Emissions Data on 70,000 Polluters at COP27

While at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, former Vice President Al Gore unveiled new data from a special tool that helps track — and eventually, will hopefully help mitigate — emissions. The nonprofit Climate TRACE, which Al Gore is a founding member of, has published new data identifying more than 70,000 polluting sites that are purportedly the top known sources of emissions in the top-emitting business sectors.
GreenMatters

Who Founded Just Stop Oil, the Civil Resistance Climate Group Throwing Soup at Art?

Since its founding in early 2022, the climate coalition Just Stop Oil has staged numerous protests, for which thousands of its volunteers have been arrested, all in the name of climate action. But this week, the organization announced that it would be stopping its series of protests that were blocking the M25, a major highway in the U.K. That said, who owns Just Stop Oil, and what exactly is the group’s mission?
GreenMatters

Do Vegan College Campuses Exist? This U.K. University Just Went Plant-Based

While college dining halls tend to get a bad rep, they've definitely been improving over the years. With more and more plant-based folks attending university, it comes as no surprise that vegan options on campus are becoming increasingly ubiquitous. But are there fully any vegan college campuses?. Article continues below...
GreenMatters

Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.

Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy