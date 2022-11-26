Read full article on original website
Biden Promised “Nature-Based Solutions” to Fight Climate Change — What Does That Mean?
COP27 came and went, but many are still reflecting on the messages, announcements, and decisions made throughout the annual conference. One topic that many are seeking clarity on, however, is Biden's statement about "nature-based solutions." The 47th U.S. president announced his administration would be funneling $25 billion into "nature-based solutions" to fight climate change.
Al Gore Presents Climate TRACE's AI-Based Emissions Data on 70,000 Polluters at COP27
While at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, former Vice President Al Gore unveiled new data from a special tool that helps track — and eventually, will hopefully help mitigate — emissions. The nonprofit Climate TRACE, which Al Gore is a founding member of, has published new data identifying more than 70,000 polluting sites that are purportedly the top known sources of emissions in the top-emitting business sectors.
The Voluntary Human Extinction Movement Believes Not Having Kids Will Preserve the Human Race
There are many ways that people can reduce their impact on planet Earth, from going vegan to pledging not to fly on airplanes. But for a growing number of individuals, they believe the best thing to do for the Earth is participate in the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement, which aims to reduce the number of people on Earth.
Who Founded Just Stop Oil, the Civil Resistance Climate Group Throwing Soup at Art?
Since its founding in early 2022, the climate coalition Just Stop Oil has staged numerous protests, for which thousands of its volunteers have been arrested, all in the name of climate action. But this week, the organization announced that it would be stopping its series of protests that were blocking the M25, a major highway in the U.K. That said, who owns Just Stop Oil, and what exactly is the group’s mission?
Do Vegan College Campuses Exist? This U.K. University Just Went Plant-Based
While college dining halls tend to get a bad rep, they've definitely been improving over the years. With more and more plant-based folks attending university, it comes as no surprise that vegan options on campus are becoming increasingly ubiquitous. But are there fully any vegan college campuses?. Article continues below...
Indonesia’s November 2022 Earthquake Devastated So Many Communities
On Monday, Nov. 21, Indonesia sustained a massive earthquake that's being measured at upwards of 5.6-magnitude. Buildings in the town of Cianjur, which is located in the province of West Java, completely collapsed. Landslides also closed several main roads, widespread power outages were reported, and schools were shut down. To...
Raimondo: US isn't seeking to sever economic ties with China
The United States isn't seeking to sever economic ties with China — even as it takes steps to protect America's technological and military prowess from Beijing
Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.
Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
