localmemphis.com
Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
localmemphis.com
Methodist Hospital in the hot seat after cancelling transgender surgeries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Hospital is still under fire from the LGBTQ+ community for cancelling gender-affirming surgeries. Patients who had surgeries cancelled are losing hope, but former patients told ABC24 they’re not surprised. Tuesday, just one day after some gender-affirming surgeries were scheduled to take...
Brown Baptist gives $1,000 per week for two years to WREG’s Community Changers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church has been our anonymous donor for Community Changers all along. The church has donated $1,000 per week over the past two years to organizations working hard to make Memphis better. We are thankful that we get a chance to be in the community making a difference. So Memphis, […]
tri-statedefender.com
Lighting Up Soulsville – 2022!
It was a chilly evening (Nov. 19) in Soulsville for the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting at Bellevue and Walker. Bundled for comfort, those on hand reveled in the opportunity to be among a crowd dedicated to the ongoing growth and development of the South Memphis community. Young...
localmemphis.com
Memphis is at forefront of new treatments for lung cancer
The Mid-South is known as the mecca for lung cancer cases. No other area in the country has more people diagnosed with the disease.
Police officers help starving woman in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
Mid-South woman drops nearly 100 pounds by going vegan, becomes social media influencer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman is touting the vegan lifestyle, saying it helped her lose nearly 100 pounds. Now, she’s become a social media influencer for the change in diet that she said has become a family affair. “After I had my daughter, I had gotten up...
localmemphis.com
Tanya and Jerry Smith share their journey as entrepreneurs navigating an inflated economy
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Near-record-high inflation has cast a shadow over this year's holiday shopping season for both shoppers and some businesses. Still, for some entrepreneurs, there is major growth. Mississippi-based owner Tanya Smith and her husband Jerry Smith expanded from an online-only business that started during the height of...
localmemphis.com
'Grizz Shop Local' pop-up shop returned to FedEx Forum, offered 'opportunity' to local distributors
MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the FedEx Forum held the "Grizz Shop Local" event, supporting over 30 Memphis-based businesses. As most of these businesses are online-based, such an event created an opportunity for the owners and operators of each individual "store" to meet their customers face-to-face as well as give them a more personable shopping experience.
Four children honored by anti-violence group Ride of Tears
MEMPHIS, TN. — Four children’s photos were placed in a hearse and taken around the city Sunday afternoon by the anti-violence group Ride of Tears. The group hopes to honor the victims of gun violence and put an end to the shootings. The group held a brief memorial...
memphismagazine.com
Ask Vance: The Parkview Hotel
A 1937 postcard shows how the Parkview Hotel Apartments looked in the early days, when the building was red brick. Note the very snazzy cars parked outside the entrance. Dear Vance: In September I attended an auction of items from the Parkview Manor. I didn’t know the place had closed, and I also never knew the old building had first opened as a hotel. Can you share its history? — C.D., Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Whitehaven residents create fundraiser for better Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A picture of Southland Mall’s new Christmas Tree has been making its rounds on social media after some Whitehaven residents weren’t too holly-jolly about its appearance. The tree was put up Monday, but it was criticized so badly online, the mall took it down...
tri-statedefender.com
Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!
Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
1 dead, 1 hurt in West Memphis dog attacks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman badly injured by a pack of dogs in two separate attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis police said around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers found a man in a ditch who told them he’d been attacked by a pack of dogs as he […]
actionnews5.com
Austin Peay officers buy groceries for homeowner who hasn’t eaten in 3 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Austin Peay police were advised that a homeowner had not eaten in a few days and contacted a food company in Iowa needing help with food, according to police. Officers responded to the welfare check on Saturday morning on Slocum Avenue. The homeowner did not have...
localmemphis.com
Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of first-degree murder turned himself in to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday after a shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt in Memphis in October. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Joseph Keohavong, 18, of...
localmemphis.com
Midtown mother reflects on her journey through grief and loss as the holiday season arrives
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season can be challenging if you are dealing with the death of someone close to you; for some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, for others not so much. The loss of a loved one and the subsequent grief can consume the holiday cheer.
Tougher gun laws wanted by city, state leaders as crimes increase in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From carjackings to car break ins and shootings, some lawmakers said one of the reasons is the new permitless carry law. More than a year later, Memphis leaders said that they’re taking action to exclude both Shelby and Davidson counties, the two most populous counties, from the law.
Local leaders push for third option for juvenile offenders
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A gun pointed to their head. Yanked from their cars. Sometimes, the trigger was pulled. The stories are terrifying, but what’s equally alarming, the number of juveniles committing the crimes and the small consequence some are facing due to state law. In July, beloved Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed […]
actionnews5.com
Former Entergy buildings in Southaven to be renovated, expanded
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On Monday, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the “much-needed expansion” of two buildings that have been used by Entergy and Mississippi Power & Light for several decades. The city recently purchased the two buildings on a property located at the corner of Highway 51...
