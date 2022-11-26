Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio.
According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the Meigs County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday.

MCSO says deputies responded to the scene, took a statement from the caller, placed a "BOLO" alert on the vehicle, and entered it as stolen.
The vehicle was later stopped by Marrietta Police Department, according to MCSO.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies took the vehicle's owner to Marietta to get the car and provide additional statements.
