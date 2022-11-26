ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Friend Turned New Flame: Black Twitter Reacts To Blair Underwood’s Engagement to Friend of 41 Years

By Carmen Jones
 3 days ago

Blair Underwood’s friend of 41 years has taken on the new role of fiancée and naturally, people have lots of thoughts about it.

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

The legendary thespian took to his Instagram account to premiere his relationship after the duo walked the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards. The Golden Globe winner made an appearance to present director Ava Duvernay with the International Emmys’ Founders Award.

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Underwood gushed about the evening and shared that walking the carpet with his lady Josie Hart was his “personal highlight” of the night.

“My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart. The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud.”

He also spoke of Hart’s loyalty and revealed that she was his friend well before his fame.

“None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins! #trinilife”

It is unclear when the NAACP Image Award winner popped the question as this was the couple’s first public appearance together.

In 2012, Hart divorced her Republican hubby U.S. Congressman Burgess Owens. She and the ex-NFL baller turned politico share six children.

Underwood announced his divorce just last year after 27 years of marriage to Desiree Dacosta and the two released a joint statement announcing their difficult decision.

After discovering Blair was married for 27 years and maintained a friendship with Hart for over 4 decades, Black Twitter had many a question.

Some users surmised that Hart could have been in the picture all along or suggested that Underwood was reserving her as a backup in case he ever divorced.

“This Blair Underwood story is making me crack up bc I know for a fact at least one or two of my exes was side eyeing me for marrying the girl best friend I told them not to worry about. One of my exes actually commented “FINALLY!” under our pic on IG LMFAO she knew!”

Another user felt the Grammy winner purposely gaslit his wife,

Others came to Hart’s defense contending the relationship was strictly platonic all these years.

“Seeing all the tweets about Blair Underwood, tells me that y’all just need to heal. There not always some bad behavior at play. Two people who’s time had not come in their 41 year friendship ended up circling back to each other.”

“I hate this narrative surrounding Blair Underwood‘s fiance. The idea that she was biding her time, just to swoop in like she didn’t have shit else going on in life…we don’t know her. Reducing a decades-long friendship to her being a side-piece is disrespectful.”

Are people not allowed to propose to someone they once considered a friend? It’s clear Blair doesn’t believe in “Rules of Engagement” – Hart stole his heart and now they can create a new love story like the one you see in the movies.

Cheers to Black love!

What do YOU think about Blair Underwood’s big engagement news?

