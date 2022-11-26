ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jerry Jones Addresses Photo From 1950s Desegregation Rally

By Noah W.
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9VQt_0jOQmeHe00
Source: Tom Pennington / Getty

Jerry Jones is known to many as the owner of “America’s team” but recently his resurfaced past caused an all-American frenzy.

When it comes to professional football team owners Jerry Jones is certainly one of the first that comes to mind. He’s owned the Dallas Cowboys since the late 1980s and branded the franchise as “America’s Team”, so calling the businessman a “good ole boy” would be an understatement.

Recently a Washington Post story about the good ole boy billionaire resurfaced and it included a picture of him on the front lines at a pivotal [and racist] point in American history.

A photo from the 1950s showed Jones attending a desegregation rally outside his North Little Rock High School. At the rally, white students tried to block Black students from integrating into their all-white school.

In typical Jerry fashion, however, he had an answer for why he was spotted in the photo.

Jerry Jones Blames Being A “Curious Kid” As His Reason For Attending Desegregation Rally

You don’t survive scandals while being a billionaire team owner for decades without being able to whip up a good story when drama comes knocking. Earlier this week Jones welcomed the questions surrounding the pic and tried to explain that he was only pictured at the rally because of his curiosity.

“That was, gosh, 65 years ago and curious kid, I didn’t know at the time the monumental event that was going on,” Jones said per Yahoo News. “I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that. I am. That would remind me: Just continue to do everything we can to not have those kind of things happen.

“I got criticized because I was more interested in how I was going to be punished by my coaches and everybody for being out front, but nobody there had any idea frankly of what was going to take place,” he added.

“We didn’t have all of the last 70 years of reference and all the things that were going, so you didn’t have a reference point there. Still, I’ve got a habit of sticking this nose in the right place at the wrong time.”

Jones rattled off one of the smoothest pre-written answers of his life. While his excuse sounded good to some, we all remember his views on Colin Kaepernick kneeling.

However, while Jerry immediately addressed this latest controversy we are still waiting for answers about the lawsuit from his alleged secret daughter who worked in the White House.

Comments / 58

Related
The Independent

Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’

Bulls, sheriff badges and now, martians.All the above-mentioned nouns have now, somehow, been featured in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s speeches over the past few months as he rallies to beat the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia’s bitter Senate race.Ahead of the midterms, the GOP candidate made a final push on Sunday night for voters to get out and vote at a campaign rally in Hiram, Georgia.While standing at the pulpit, the former football player turned politician proclaimed: “If you’re a martian and you live in the United States of America, I’m gonna protect you too. Because you belong...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue

The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
WASHINGTON, DC
News Breaking LIVE

Former CNN Star Anchor Dies

Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
People

Matthew McConaughey May Join Jeff Bezos In Bid to Buy the Washington Commanders

The Dallas Buyers Club actor grew up a Washington fan and is currently a co-owner of the Austin FC MLS club Add Matthew McConaughey to the list of potential new owners of the NFL's Washington Commanders. A source tells PEOPLE that the Oscar-winning actor is "exploring" an opportunity to join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a bid to purchase the team from current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder. "He has been a fan for decades and supported the team and is now exploring how he can lead a team or join a team...
WASHINGTON, DC
TMZ.com

Washington Commanders Fans Outraged Over Sean Taylor Memorial

Sean Taylor was honored by his old NFL team with a life-size memorial in his honor at their stadium -- but the big reveal left fans less than impressed ... and actually pretty pissed. The Washington Commanders unveiled their Sean Taylor tribute Sunday at FedEx Field ... showing off a...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Herald News

#97. Jerry Jones

- Net worth: $15.9 billion - Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys - Age: 80 - Country/territory: United States After building up his wealth through the oil and gas industry in Texas, Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL's most valuable franchise, in 1989 for $150 million. Jones, who played football in college, restructured the team after buying it—after which the team won three Super Bowl games, most recently in 1996. In addition to having bought this team, Jones owns the majority—78%—of Comstock Resources as of 2022, according to the proxy statement from the company, which drills for natural gas. He also has invested in Papa John's franchises, hospitality management, and real estate.
TEXAS STATE
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy